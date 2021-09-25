Sullivan's Golden Arrows handed Class 3A's No. 10 Owen Valley its first loss of the season by a 24-14 score Friday night, keeping several teams alive in the Western Indiana Conference Gold Division.
Owen Valley has completed its conference schedule with a 3-1 record and is 5-1 overall, while Sullivan is 4-2 and 1-1. Also with just one loss and still in contention are Northview and Indian Creek.
Sullivan plays at Edgewood and Owen Valley hosts Eastern Greene next Friday.
I I I
In other Friday games:
• North Central 28, Park Tudor 20 — At Farmersburg, coach Joe Kutch returned from nine days in intensive care to enjoy his first victory of the season Friday over Class 3A's 13th-ranked team.
Jeremiah Swalls gained 177 yards in 32 carries to lead the Thunderbirds in their homecoming game. Now 1-4, North Central hosts Riverton Parke next Friday.
Park Tudor, 4-2, hosts Phalen Academy.
• Riverton Parke 61, Cloverdale 7 — At Mecca, homecoming kind Derek Lebron passed for 242 yards and three touchdowns, Derron Hazzard rushed for 184 yards and scored three times and freshman Kyle Price scored a touchdown rushing, another touchdown receiving, and intercepted three passes for the Panthers.
Now 2-3, Riverton Parke plays at North Central next Friday. Cloverdale, 0-5, hosts Greencastle next week.
• Linton 47, North Daviess 0 — At Linton, Hunter Gennicks completed 12 of 15 passes for 197 yards and five touchdowns as the unbeaten Miners dominated this local rivalry game.
Now 6-0, Linton plays next week at North Knox. North Daviess, 4-2, is at North Decatur.
• North Vermillion 41, Attica 0 — At Attica, the Falcons continued to pile up points in their second straight Wabash River Conference win.
Now 3-3 overall, 2-2 in the WRC, North Vermillion hosts Parke Heritage next Friday. Attica, 0-3 and 0-3, hosts Covington.
Illinois games
• Olney 48, Marshall 24 — At Marshall, some big plays by Calvin Livvix and an improved offensive output for the Lions weren't enough in this Little Illini Conference matchup.
Now 0-5 overall, 0-4 in the LIC, will be at Paris next Friday. Olney, 3-2 and 2-1, will be at Mt. Carmel next Saturday.
• Casey 29, Robinson 0 — At Casey, Adam Keeney rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries and Cole Livingston gained 106 yards in 12 carries and scored twice as the host Warriors dominated an LIC game.
Now 3-2 both overall and in conference play, Casey is at Lawrenceville next Friday. Robinson, 2-3 and 2-2, will be at Newton.
• Paris 3, Hillsboro 0 — At Hillsboro, the visiting Tigers played outstanding defense in a nonconference win.
Now 3-2, Paris returns to Little Illini Conference action next Friday at home against Marshall. Hillsboro is 0-5.
