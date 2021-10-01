Sturm's 2 TDs lead Patriots to win

Damon Sturm returned to the Terre Haute North lineup Friday night and showed why he'd been missed for the previous three halves of Conference Indiana high school football.
Playing with an injured shoulder, Sturm rushed for 198 yards, scored two long touchdowns and led a rushing attack that chewed up more than 300 yards.
But host Southport's passing attack also exceeded 300 yards thanks to sophomore Bryce Calvert, and the Cardinals staged a rally that fell one score short as North escaped 28-21 and spoiled the Cardinals' homecoming game.
North had a seemingly comfortable 28-7 lead late in the third quarter. Sturm turned a slant pass from Bryson Carpenter into a 65-yard score on the first play of the second half, and a fourth-down sack by Griffin Graham led to a drive capped by a touchdown run by wide receiver Jaden Wayt.
But the Cardinals got a long kickoff return and a quick touchdown and then, after a fourth-down screen pass by the Patriots came up just short, scored on a screen pass of their own with 6:46 remaining.
North went three and out, but got a defensive stop thanks in part to two drops by Southport receivers. Getting the ball back one last time, the Patriots kept it thanks to a daring fourth-and-1 run by Jesiah Richardson in Patriot territory with just over two minutes left.
"Coach [Alex] Bettag [of Southport, a Patriot assistant coach last year] has got those guys going in the right direction," a relieved Patriot coach Billy Blundell said after the game. "[The Cardinals have] improved every single week, and they were going to give us their best shot."
Injury? What injury, a grinning Sturm joked about after the game.
"I knew I was playing this week," he said. "I had to ice [the injury] up last week, every day . . . but it feels good right now."
"We made some plays," Blundell said in analyzing the win. "Having Damon back helped, obviously.
"It got a little scary," the coach added, "but out offense helped us get through it."
"It was a team win," Sturm emphasized. "The offense started hot, and the defense kept up the intensity the whole game."
The first half included just one sustained offensive drive that was successful.
North scored first when Sturm burst 96 yards after the Patriots had been backed up by a punt and a penalty, and the Patriots were driving for what looked like another score when they fumbled at Southport's 17-yard line. Calvert hit Pierce Birge on a crossing pattern on the next play to tie the game 7-7.
North responded by going 58 yards in 10 plays. A 21-yard pass from Carpenter to Wayt got the march started and Richardson, on his first carry of the game, scored on a 6-yard run with 3:42 left in the second quarter.
Terre Haute North 28, Southport 21
Terre Haute North=7=7=14=0=—=28
Southport=0=7=7=7=—=21
THN — Damon Sturm 96 run (Jack Butwin kick), 3:01 1st
S — Pierce Birge 83 pass from Bryce Calvert (Donovan Craig kick), 7:43 2nd
THN — Jesiah Richardson 6 run (Butwin kick), 3:42 2nd
THN — Sturm 65 pass from Bryson Carpenter (Butwin kick), 11:50 3rd
THN — Jaden Wayt 14 run (Butwin kick), 2:15 3rd
S — Mason Piatt 8 pass from Calvert (Craig kick), 2:01 3rd
S — Brandon Riddle 23 pass from Calvert (Craig kick), 6:46 4th
=THN=S
First downs=21=16
Rushes-yards=53-332=17-38
Passing yards=128=304
Comp-Att-Int=8-14-1=20-42-0
Return yards=4=34
Fumbles-lost=4-2=0-0
Punts-avg=3-26=4-37.3
Penalties-yards=8-82=10-88
Individual statistics
Rushing — THN: Sturm 23-198, Carpenter 18-82, Richardson 10-40, Wayt 1-14, Team 1-minus 2. Southport: Josiah Ottinger 13-48, Christian VanVolkenburgh 2-8, Riddle 1-minus 8, Calvert 1-minus 10.
Passing — THN: Carpenter 8-14-1, 128 yards. Southport: Calvert 20-41-0, 305; Mitchell Unversaw 0-1-0, 0.
Receiving — THN: Wayt 3-36, Sturm 2-66, Will Blundell 2-20, Richardson 1-6. Southport: Birge 9-142, Piatt 6-75, Kaden Davis 2-49, Riddle 2-29, Tequan Taylor 1-9.
Next — North (3-4, 2-3 Conference Indiana) hosts Indianapolis Chatard and Southport (0-7, 0-3) comes to Terre Haute South next Friday.
