North-South games occasionally turn up at the strangest times and it wasn’t until late in the second half that one of them did Friday night at Terre Haute South.
Until that point, visiting Terre Haute North had had its way, building a 26-point lead midway through the third quarter. But the relief on the face of coach Todd Woelfle of the Patriots after North’s eventual 67-55 win for The Shoe trophy was a testament of how the game changed in its last 10 minutes or so.
“We played very well for two and one-half quarters,” Woelfle said afterward. “We followed the game plan at both ends of the court, and we had different kids step up at different times, which enabled us to hold on to the victory.”
“We just had a slow start,” said coach Maynard Lewis of the Braves. “Defensively we really didn’t have the effort we were expecting. But hats off to [the Patriots]. They hit shots, they executed, and then [Matt] Gauer got on fire.”
The first of Gauer’s five 3-pointers Friday came at the end of an 8-0 first-quarter run that wiped out South’s last lead and put the visitors ahead 13-8. But Gauer fouled his way to the bench seconds after that — which didn’t seem to matter a bit.
North led 19-12 by the end of the first quarter, then had a 9-2 second-quarter run to go up 35-20.
Then the Patriots got hot.
“We knew we had to come out hot [at the start of the second half] because [the Braves] were gonna come out with pressure,” senior Dalton Sturm said after the game, and that mission was definitely accomplished.
Gauer came out and hit a 3-pointer, and Sturm followed with another, prompting a South timeout.
Gauer then hit three more 3s, although he failed to convert one four-point play opportunity, and Sturm scored twice from inside (also missing a three-point play chance). It was 54-29 with a little over three minutes left in the third quarter when the Patriots finally missed a second-half field goal attempt.
“Then South turned up the pressure,” Woelfle said after the game, “and we struggled with that, which made it tough for us to finish the game.”
Here are some fourth-quarter stats: North had eight turnovers, South none. North, perfect from the foul line in the first half, missed its first five free throws in the second half and was just 8 for 16 in the fourth quarter. South attempted 27 field goals in the first three quarters, and 28 in the fourth period.
But of those 28 fourth-quarter shots, South made only six.
“It was like all the old [North-South] games,” Sturm said later. “All close, all good games.”
Closer than it should have been, perhaps?
“That’s not what we planned,” Sturm said of the fourth quarter.
Sturm was also asked what his career scoring high had been, and answered 17. “That’s a relief,” he said when told he had a new career high — a game-high 27.
Gauer added 15 for North, while freshman Bryson Carpenter had probably his best offensive game so far: nine points but also eight assists.
“My first [North-South] game was pretty great,” he admitted after the game. “I had a tough [defensive] matchup with [South’s] Cordell [Hanes], but my team played great; team basketball and the energy on the bench made everything great.”
Carpenter agreed he’d had one of his better offensive showings. “I shared the ball pretty well,” he said, “and I came out pretty strong [seven points in the first half, all in the second quarter], but that was mainly because my teammates gave me open looks.”
Amariyae Wilson led the Braves with 19 points, while Brylan Apholone added 15 and Hanes 13. Daonta Wade came off the bench to lead all rebounders with nine, seven of those in the fourth quarter (and most of those on the offensive end).
“We’ve got to stay together as a team,” Lewis concluded after the game. “Most of the year is still ahead of us. It’s not just about the North-South game, and that’s the message I want [the Braves] to hear.”
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (67) — Hankins 3-3 0-0 6, Gauer 5-8 0-1 15, Sturm 8-13 7-13 27, Carpenter 3-6 2-4 9, Mason 1-3 1-2 3, Crosley 1-2 0-1 2, White 0-1 2-2 2, Ingle 1-1 0-0 3, Bunch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-37 FG, 12-23 FT, 67 TP.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (55) — Apholone 4-11 5-8 15, Reddy 0-0 0-0 0, Hanes 4-15 2-3 13, Wilson 6-12 5-5 19, Thomas 1-4 0-0 3, Comer 0-0 1-2 1, Turner 0-6 0-0 0, Wade 2-6 0-2 4, Vaughn 0-0 0-0 0, Richardson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-55 FG, 13-20 FT, 55 TP.
3-point shooting — THN 11-16 (Gauer 5-7, Sturm 4-6, Ingle 1-1, Carpenter 1-2), THS 8-24 (Hanes 3-6, Apholone 2-6, Wilson 2-6, Thomas 1-1, Richardson 0-1, Turner 0-4). Total fouls — THN 13, THS 18. Fouled out — Gauer, Reddy, Wade. Technical foul —Turner. Turnovers — THN 19, THS 11. Rebounds — THN 36 (Hankins 8, Sturm 7, Mason 6, Gauer 3, Crosley 3, Carpenter 2, White, Bunch, Team 5), THS 35 (Wade 9, Apholone 6, Hanes 4, Wilson 3, Turner 2, Reddy, Thomas, Comer, Team 8). Assists — THN 18 (Carpenter 8, Mason 3, Hankins 2, Sturm 2, Gauer, Crosley, White), THS 9 (Turner 3, Apholone 2, Wilson 2, Thomas 2). Steals — THN 4 (Sturm, Carpenter, Crosley, White), THS 7 (Hanes 3, Wilson 2, Thomas 2). Blocks — THN 4 (Mason 2, Gauer, Sturm), THS 2 (Wade 2).
JV — Terre Haute North 43 (Colin Frank 14), Terre Haute South 36 (Tyler Vaughn 8, Amari Richardson 8).
Next — Terre Haute North (7-6, 1-2 Confernce Indiana) hosts Northview on Tuesday. Terre Haute South (6-9, 0-2) plays Jan. 25 at Bloomington North.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.