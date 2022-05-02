Stultz stout on the mound as South defeats Linton 4-1

Terre Haute South has been in a slump in the run-scoring department of late, but when the Braves get the kind of pitching and defense they got against Linton on Monday? South still has a winning combination.
Ty Stultz only allowed one Linton hit through six innings and the Braves took advantage of the opportunities they had at the plate to earn a 4-1 nonconference win.
The only hit Stultz allowed through six innings was a second-inning double by Linton's Gabe Eslinger. There were also no walks administered by Stultz until the seventh inning.
"It felt amazing to finally come out and pitch again, do my best, and help my team again," Stultz said. "Defense played amazing today. We hit, we were together as a team. It was a good day."
South coach Kyle Kraemer was happy with Stultz's pitch selection.
"[Stultz] really mixed it up today. He and coach [Adam] Lindsay were really in sync," Kraemer said.
Shutting down Linton's offense is nothing to sneeze at. The Miners had scored double-digit runs in their last three games, including a 24-run outburst against Orleans on Saturday. Linton (6-7) has scored 10 or more runs in six of its 13 contests.
"Credit to Coach Kraemer and his team. Stultz threw a great game. He was pitching to contact. We were hitting the ball, but they were making plays," Linton coach Jake Harden said.
South's offense started well for Stultz. James Riddle led the South first inning off with a single. He advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on a two-out single by Jackson McFarland.
That 1-0 South lead held up for quite a while. Linton pitcher Luke McDonald was effective too.
South broke out a bit in the fourth when McFarland doubled and then came home on Tucker Helton's two-bagger. In the sixth, South got insurance runs with the assistance of a pair of Linton errors. The last of them, a throwing error, allowed Ross Olsen to score. Stultz later drove home Brady Wilson via a groundout.
South (11-5) needed those insurance runs as the Miners finally produced a real threat in the seventh. A leadoff double by Nathan Frady and walk by Bracey Breneman chased Stultz from the game. South went to reliever Gunnar Langer, but Linton hit two straight singles off of him, the last by McDonald knocked home Frady.
The bases remained loaded when South got out of trouble in strange fashion. Ty Boyd got jammed and popped up to Langer behind the mound. Eslinger was caught off the second base bag and the game ended on a pop-out double play.
For South? Only four runs combined were scored in its three games before Monday. So scoring more was a step in the right direction, but Kraemer wants to see it more consistently.
"Four or five runs is a enormous offensive output for us, especially against a good team like [Linton]," Kraemer said. "Pitching and defense? This is our fourth game without making an error. I love where we're at. I just wish we could get a little more out of our offense because eventually? We'll have to out-score somebody."
As for Linton, their record is deceiving, having beefed up its schedule considerably this season. Harden hopes that schedule pays off in the end.
"We played [Terre Haute] North last week. The weekend leading up to that, we played Evansville Central and Jasper. We beefed up the schedule because we know if we can compete with and beat those teams, we can compete with anyone in the state. Even a game like today, South is a good team. We're past the point of moral victories, but it's good to know we're competing with these teams," Harden said.
There's no rest for Linton. The Miners play at Class A power Barr-Reeve on Wednesday. South also goes into the Class A ranks on Tuesday as it plays at perennial power Shakamak.
LINTON (AB-R-H-RBI) — Miller c 3-0-0-0, Frady 3b 3-1-1-0, Breneman ss 2-0-0-0, Eslinger cf 3-0-2-0, McDonald p 3-0-1-1, Walker rf 3-0-0-0, Boyd 1b 3-0-0-0, Husband lf 2-0-0-0, Fields 2b 2-0-0-0. TOTALS 24-1-4-1.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (AB-R-H-RBI) — Riddle lf 3-1-2-0, L. Weidenbenner 2b 3-0-0-0, Olsen c 3-1-1-0, McFarland 1b 2-1-2-1, Wilson ss 1-1-0-0, Helton cf 3-0-1-1, Stultz p-rf 3-0-0-1, Cockrell rf 3-0-0-0, B. Weidenbenner 3b 2-0-0-0, Langer p 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 23-4-6-3.
Linton=000=000=1=—=1
Terre Haute South=010=000=X=—=4
E — McDonald, Miller. DP — THS 1. LOB — L 3, THS 4. 2B — Eslinger; McFarland, Helton. S — Wilson.
Linton=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
McDonald (L)=6=6=4=2=1=4
Terre Haute South=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Stultz (W)=6=2=1=1=1=2
Langer (SV)=1=2=0=0=0=1
WP — McDonald 3.
Next — TH South (11-5) plays at Shakamak on Tuesday. Linton (6-7) plays at Barr-Reeve on Wednesday.
