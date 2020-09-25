Caleb Stultz tossed a school-record six touchdown passes — five of them bombs — as Terre Haute South rebounded from a 46-point loss seven days earlier and routed visiting Bedford North Lawrence’s football team 56-14 Friday at Bob Clements Field.
South coach Tim Herrin said the Braves’ previous single-game TD record was five, held by his son Timmy Herrin.
Stultz, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound senior, went 15 for 21 — three of his six incompletions hit his receiver in the hands — for 307 yards. Brayden Bender, James Mallory and Tyler Vaughn each caught two of his TD heaves.
Mallory, son of Indiana State football coach Curt Mallory, added a 90-yard kickoff return — streaking down the right sideline to paydirt — to open the second half. That gave the 6-1 senior three TDs for the night.
BNL’s first possession ended in an interception by Andrece Miller and that got the momentum started for the Braves. From there, they needed five plays to score on Stultz’s 6-yard connection with Mallory in the right side of the end zone.
That turned out to be Stultz’s only touchdown covering less than 23 yards.
On the second play of the second quarter, Stultz hit Bender in stride at the Stars’ 10-yard line and Bender finished off a 55-yard TD to boost the Braves’ lead to 14-0.
BNL responded with an eight-play, 56-yard drive that culminated with quarterback Brye Lewis scoring from 1 yard out.
South went right back to the air, however, as Stultz found a streaking Vaughn near the goal line for a 23-yard TD strike.
With 1:48 left in the first half, the home team increased its advantage to 28-7 when Bender got loose again and hauled in a Stultz aerial at the BNL 15 before sprinting across the goal line to complete a 47-yard play.
Lewis ran in another short-distance TD to make the score 28-14. But with 0:00 showing on the scoreboard, Mallory leaped between two defenders in the right side of the end zone to grab a 38-yard jump-ball toss from Stultz to push South’s lead to 35-14.
At that point, Stultz had accumulated 261 yards through the air.
After Mallory’s exciting kickoff return to open the second half, South’s Josh Cottee picked off Lewis on BNL’s second play from scrimmage.
Gaining possession on the visitors’ 42, South needed four plays to score on a Stultz-to-Vaughn 30-yarder to make its margin 35 points (49-14). That triggered the mandatory running clock with 9:37 remaining in the third quarter.
The Braves’ only score in the fourth frame was a shifty 26-yard run by Cottee, who stamped an exclamation point on the soon-to-be victory by diving across the goal line.
Bender finished with five receptions for 155 yards to go with his pair of TDs.
“Caleb was focused all week and I thought he played great with all of our receivers,” Tim Herrin told the Tribune-Star afterward.
“Our players and coaches do a great job of staying focused and getting better each week. It shows when you play as a family and care about your teammates, good things happen.”
Terre Haute South, which lost 49-3 at Bloomington South last week, will carry a 2-4 record into next Saturday afternoon's non-conference matchup at Brebeuf. Bedford North Lawrence (also 2-4) will play Friday night at Columbus East.
