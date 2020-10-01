Coming off one of the most productive games a Terre Haute South High School quarterback has ever had — almost certainly the most productive half — didn't leave Caleb Stultz all that impressed with himself.
"Everything was working," the senior said about Friday's school-record six touchdown passes against Bedford North Lawrence, a game in which 261 yards passing and five of the touchdowns came by halftime. "But I wouldn't have done what I did without the line blocking, the running game working and the receivers catching the ball. Kudos to those guys."
Don't get him wrong, Stultz added. "I'm very confident, and I loved to set that record," he said earlier this week, "but I just want to go out and win football games."
"He's a perfectionist, and he takes pride in playing well," coach Tim Herrin said. "He's probably his hardest critic, which is why he's a great quarterback."
More important than the record, Stultz indicated, is that it came in a victory for the Braves — with a running clock in their favor in the second half, no less — and that it may lead to more.
It's been a strange high school football season — "This COVID crap got it all whacked up," the quarterback said — and from Stultz's standpoint, some of the strangeness is the fact that the Braves have only won twice so far. So if his big night shows his teammates that he and they are capable of putting points and moving the football every week, that would make it worthwhile.
His coach agrees.
"I hope that propels us," Herrin said. "[The 56-14 win over the Stars] is what we thought we'd be capable of. But early in the year we were plagued by injuries and dropped passes]."
The Braves play another team of Braves at Brebeuf on Saturday afternoon, and the ranked Class 3A opponent will be a good test of how many of the team's early-season woes have been fixed.
Most of them, the quarterback believes.
"We're coming together as a team," Stultz said. "The leaders are stepping up and staying strong . . . everybody's confidence is up.
"I don't think our record says much about us."
One of the leaders stepping up is Stultz, Herrin emphasized.
"He's a two-year captain and a hard worker," the coach said. "He'll do whatever it takes to pick up his teammates, and he holds them accountable because he holds himself to a high standard."
The way things stand right now, the next few weeks will be the last football Stultz will play. Much like the quarterback whose record he broke last week, the coach's son Timmy Herrin, Stultz's athletic future appears to be in baseball. He plans to attend Olney Central next fall to get started on that.
But first, both he and his coach hope, there will be many other touchdown passes to throw.
