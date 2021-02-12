For a boys high school basketball that was fairly deliberate through three quarters, it sure became difficult to keep up with the 52 points piling up in the run-and-gun final quarter.
Terre Haute North scored 26 of those points, but so did Bloomington North and that led to a 60-57 Conference Indiana victory for the host Cougars on Friday.
Isaac Vencel and 6-foot-7 sophomore J.Q. Roberts led Bloomington North with 20 and 17 points respectively. Nick Klaiber added 14 points, including nine in the wild fourth period. Four of Roberts’ points came on a pair of thunderous two-handed dunks and he also posted game highs of eight rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots.
Terre Haute North got 16 points from Caden Mason and 12 from Colin Frank on 6-for-7 marksmanship from the field. Mason wasn’t bad shooting the ball himself, going 5 for 7 with one 3-point goal.
"I'm disappointed because the kids really battled and gave themselves a chance to win on the road," Terre Haute North coach Todd Woelfle told the Tribune-Star afterward. "But this group of kids is resilient and we're confident they'll bounce back [Saturday night at home against Decatur Central]."
The Patriots did not help themselves Friday by committing eight turnovers in the first quarter and missing their first 10 attempts from 3-point range, but they did just enough well to stay within their taller foes 11-8, 29-28 and 34-31 at the first three quarter breaks.
After the visitors forced two ties early in the fourth frame, Matt Gauer hit a trey — their first of the night — to catapult them on top 39-36 with 6:39 remaining.
Little did any of the masked spectators know, business was about to pick up and there would be many, many more points scored before the final buzzer.
Roberts' second dunk and Marco Fitch's three-point play put Bloomington North ahead 45-43. But the Patriots' Mark Hankins answered with a 3 to give them a 46-45 advantage with 3:43 showing on the scoreboard.
Twenty-three seconds later, Klaiber sank a pair of free throws to give the Cougars the lead for good at 47-46.
The home team's margin grew to seven at 56-49 with 1:10 left and the Patriots couldn't get any closer than two down the stretch.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (57) — Johnson 1-5 0-0 2, Frank 6-7 0-0 12, Hankins 3-6 1-1 8, Mason 5-7 3-4 14, Carpenter 2-4 0-0 4, McNeal 1-6 2-2 4, Gauer 3-9 1-4 8, Crosley 1-2 1-2 3, Ingle 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 23-49 FG, 8-13 FT, 57 TP.
BLOOMINGTON NORTH (60) — Roberts 5-7 6-12 17, Steinfeldt 1-5 0-0 2, Vencel 8-13 3-4 20, Toohill 0-1 0-0 0, Klaiber 3-8 8-12 14, Fitch 1-2 1-1 3, Rochell 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 20-38 FG, 18-29 FT, 60 TP.
TH North=8=10=13=26=—=57
Bl. North=11=8=15=26=—=60
3-point shooting — THN 3–18 (Hankins 1-3, Mason 1-3, Gauer 1-3, Ingle 0-2, Johnson 0-3, McNeal 0-4), BN 2-11 (Roberts 1-1, Vencel 1-5, Toohill 0-1, Steinfeldt 0-2, Klaiber 0-2). Total fouls — THN 20, BN 15. Fouled out — Gauer. Technical foul — Rochell. Rebounds — THN 26 (Johnson and McNeal 5), BN 26 (Roberts 8, Steinfeldt 7). Steals — THN 7 (Hankins and McNeal 2), BN 10 (Roberts 3, Steinfeldt and Fitch 2). Turnovers — THN 17, BN 13. Blocks — THN 1 (Carpenter), BN 2 (Roberts 2).
JV — TH North 53 (Chris Owens and Jaden Wayt 11, Damon Sturm 10), Bloomington North 42 (Dawan Daniels 23).
Next — TH North (10-9 overall, 3-2 CI) will return home to battle Decatur Central at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Bloomington North (9-2, 1-0) will visit Terre Haute South for a game at the same time Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.