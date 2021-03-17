After holding two of Indiana's best Class 2A high school basketball teams to back-to-back single-digit halves last weekend at the Greenfield-Central Regional, Parke Heritage turns its attention this week to Southridge and superstar Colson Montgomery.
The fifth-ranked Wolves and unranked Raiders meet in the southern semistate for Class 2A at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Washington's Hatchet House, and if the key Parke Heritage number from last week — 63 points allowed in two games — is impressive, so is a statistic for the 6-foot-5 Montgomery.
Southridge scored 104 points last weekend in beating Paoli and Southwestern (Hanover) in the regional at its own gym and Montgomery — a former football star and a probable early draft choice in the Major League Baseball draft in a few months — tallied 57 of them.
For the Wolves, who know and appreciate their roles extremely well, that means one thing: Noble Johnson gets to guard Montgomery in a couple of days.
"[Montgomery's] a really good player," the older of the two Johnson brothers said this week. "I just trying to play my role [as defensive stopper] and I'm enjoying every minute of it. Winning's fun."
This week wasn't very far along before every Parke Heritage starter knew which Southridge player he'd be guarding — and how to play off that man if Noble Johnson needs any help.
"I guard the second-best player," Riley Ferguson said. "Noble does a really good job on [the opponent's] stud."
"I guard No. 12," said Connor Davis, "and help Noble when I can."
Christian Johnson didn't mention his defensive assignment, but the sophomore point guard has lots of other things to do. But Anthony Wood knows who he'll get. "I've got [Southridge's] last option," Wood said. "I have to make sure he doesn't score."
"We don't change much," coach Rich Schelsky said this week when asked about last week's spectacular defensive effort, "we're just really locked in right now. We've played 29 games [with a 26-3 record] and I think we've held 24 or 25 teams under 50 [points]." Eleven of the last 12 Wolves' opponents have failed to reach 50.
"It just shows up more in postseason," the coach said. "But Saturday night's performance [allowing eight first-half points to second-ranked Shenandoah, which scored 82 in its other game that day] was obviously tremendous, and so was Saturday morning's second half [nine points allowed to Triton Central, including just two in a nine-minute stretch] was too. Postseason is about defense and taking care of the ball."
"I thought we could [play defense like that], said Davis, "but it was hard for all of us to keep [the Shenandoah players] in front of us."
Southridge has just a 17-10 record, but the Raiders were 2-4 while Montgomery was missing the first six games of the season with an injury.
"It's a huge challenge," Schelsky said. "We're playing the best or the second-best individual player we've seen, but we prepped for it by playing Lafayette Jeff [and 6-7 all-stater Brooks Barnhizer]."
Montgomery, Schelsky added, is "super athletic. He can shoot it and he can drive it, the closest thing I've seen to [former Indiana All-Star and Major League Baseball player] Scott Rolen. We're not going to shut him down — although I'd like to — so we have to make sure everything he gets, he has to earn.
"It could be a low-scoring game, where possessions matter," the coach added, "but that's a game our kids will be confident in . . . and if we get ahead, one of the best things these kids do is spread it out [offensively]."
The Wolves' closer offensively is the younger Johnson brother, who scored 17 fourth-quarter points against Shenandoah after Davis and Ferguson had held the offensive fort until then.
"We have three scorers," Christian Johnson said, "and that helps a lot. Noble locks down every game, Connor gets us rebounds and second shots . . . we all trust each other."
"He scores more than I do, so I just give him the ball," Noble Johnson joked.
Parke Heritage is one of the Indiana teams that won its final game a year ago, taking its first sectional title before COVID-19 shut down the rest of postseason. And the returning Wolves weren't surprised to have success again.
"At the beginning, our hopes were high," Ferguson said, "so we all focused on that." His scoring has increased throughout the season, but he noted, "I've always had confidence [in my shooting], but sometimes it doesn't go in. It helps that my teammates tell me to keep shooting and stay positive."
"This is where we wanted to be," added Wood, who describes himself as "a role player. I shoot when I get an open shot, and try to make good passes."
The Wolves would obviously love to play in the Class 2A state finals two weeks from now, but they're aware there's work to be done before that.
"This is a big week," Ferguson said. "We've got to focus and keep our heads straight."
"Defense has always won us games," Noble Johnson pointed out. "Getting stops, rebounding . . . a good team effort is what we're gonna need."
"We've got a good shot," Davis said, "as long as we play our game, control the tempo and come out and play good defense."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.