Stewart's record 42 points leads North past Southport

As the final seconds ticked away in Terre Haute North’s 68-51 win over Southport, the look on senior Zoe Stewart’s face was one of equal parts pride and exhaustion.
All afternoon, she and the rest of the Patriots’ defense had harassed Southport’s ball handlers, forcing 20 turnovers and ensuring that the Cardinals never got North’s lead to single digits after the first quarter. At the offensive end of the floor, Stewart’s numbers said all that was necessary.
Stewart took control of the game early by scoring 12 points in the first quarter and never stopped scoring. By the time it was over, not only did the Patriots own a key Conference Indiana win over the Cardinals, but Stewart owned North’s single-game scoring record, finishing with 42 points in the victory on Saturday at Southport Fieldhouse.
“I’ve been working hard and I’m happy to do it with these girls,” Stewart said. “I knew I was hitting early, and my mindset was to just to stay locked in, keep scoring and keep playing like I was for most of the game.”
The way the Patriots (13-6, 2-1 Conference Indiana) played for most of the game was defense-oriented, as they figured out early that the Cardinals (8-10, 2-3) couldn’t handle their quickness or their defensive intensity. Once North closed the first quarter on an 8-0 run to go ahead 20-9 — a spurt fueled by five Southport turnovers — the Cardinals seemed to take a step back, rattled by the Patriots’ pressure.
“The girls came out and bought into the game plan,” North coach Nathan Dillion said. “Our defensive effort that first half was really what set the tone in my mind. The way we rebounded and played defense was a total team effort, and I couldn’t be more proud.”
Only once, when Southport started the third quarter on a 7-0 run to close the gap to 10 and force Dillion to call for time, was there a sense that the Cardinals were going to charge back into the game. However, Preslee Michael immediately buried a 3-pointer out of that timeout, blunting the Cardinals’ momentum and getting the Patriots back in firm control.
“I was just feeling it today,” said Michael, who scored 11 points. “My shot felt good and I didn’t want them to get the confidence to get back in the game, so I saw my opportunity and I took it.”
By the end of the quarter, the Patriots had used the momentum from that shot to build the lead back to 17, setting the stage for Stewart to turn a great game into a historic one. She scored 16 of North’s 19 fourth-quarter points, in large part because of her teammates trying to get her the ball at every opportunity. In the game’s final minutes, Dillion noticed that Stewart was sitting on 38 points, and once the Patriots became aware of that fact, every open look went to Stewart in an effort to make the record hers.
“It’s not that we’re trying to go out of our way to get school records, but she was there tonight and she was on,” Dillion said. “When someone’s busting their butt for you all year, you’ve got to reward them.”
When the record was hers, the rest of the Patriots appeared just as excited about the achievement as Stewart was, which meant just as much to the Murray State commit as the record did.
“They always try to advocate for me, and I do the same for them,” Stewart said. “We’re a team, we’re a family and they’re like sisters to me. Seeing their faces made me even more proud and happy to be able to do it.”
After everything Stewart had done to get her team in front, the Patriots were only too happy to get her name in the record book.
“I love playing with her,” Michael said. “It makes things a lot easier and makes it a lot more fun. We love to see our teammate succeed.”
