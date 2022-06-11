Stewart starts both games as Indiana splits with Kentucky

Terre Haute North All-Star Zoe Stewart helped Indiana's Girls All-Stars sweep Kentucky in two weekend contests.
On Friday in Owensboro, Ky., Indiana edged Kentucky 67-66. On Saturday at Southport Fieldhouse, Kentucky avenged the Friday loss with a 101-76 win over Indiana.
Stewart, who is playing college basketball in the Missouri Valley Conference at Murray State next season, started both contests. She had the better statistical game on Saturday.
She had seven points and four rebounds in the Indiana rout. Stewart was 3-for-10 from the field, including one 3-point make.
Indiana struggled from the field throughout the contest, only shooting above 40% in the third quarter. Kentucky had a 42-33 halftime advantage.
Despite Indiana's 45.5% shooting in the third quarter, Kentucky bested it at 52.2% to increase its lead to 12. A 27-14 fourth quarter for Kentucky sealed the win for the visitors.
Michigan commit Alyssa Crockett of Westfield led Indiana with 22 points. Kentucky-bound Amiya Jenkins (31) and Bellarmine-bound Gracie Merkle (29) led Kentucky scorers.
Kentucky set a single-game scoring record with 26 assists in the game.
In Friday's game the Owensboro Sportscenter, Stewart had four points and two rebounds. She was 2 of 6 from the field and had a steal.
Crockett made the winning bucket with two seconds left for Indiana, making up for a 2-for-13 shooting effort. Indiana was led by Tanyuel Welch's 13 points. She played at Indianapolis North Central and is headed to Memphis.
Butler-bound Jessica Carrothers of Crown Point and Radford-bound Ashlyn Traylor of Franklin had 12 points each for Indiana.
Jenkins led Kentucky with 16 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.