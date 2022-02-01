The last time Terre Haute North made the trip east to Brownsburg, the Patriots had shown up without energy in a listless defeat against the host Bulldogs in girls high school basketball.
On Tuesday, in the Class 4A Brownsburg Sectional opener against Terre Haute South, the Patriots weren’t about to make that mistake again.
North hit three of its first four shots, withstood South’s best punch when the Braves battled back in the opening minutes, and cruised from there.
By the end of the first half, senior guard Zoe Stewart held North’s school scoring record and her team had the game under wraps, scoring a 67-25 victory and ending South’s season.
“I think we played better team ball than when we played Brownsburg,” said North’s Preslee Michael, who scored 13 points in the win. “When we played Brownsburg, we were just out of it. That just wasn’t a good mental day. [Tuesday] we were locked in.”
The Patriots, 18-7, had to be locked in to withstand a charge from the 4-19 Braves, who refused to fold after North’s strong start. Paige Baldwin and Indi Nichols had 11 points in the first five minutes, signalling to the Patriots that they were in for a dogfight.
“Hats off to South,” North coach Nathan Dillion said. “They came out ready to play and weren’t scared. They came out and matched us shot for shot for a little bit. But it’s nice to get that first sectional win under our belts and keep moving. The goal hasn’t changed, we’re just one step closer to it.”
Stewart had a lot to do with getting the Patriots to take that first step.
After hitting two of her first three shots, she took over, finding open looks on the perimeter and in the lane against the Braves’ defense. When she did miss, a teammate was usually there to clean things up and extend the possession, allowing the Patriots to pull away and give her the opportunity to earn the school record in the first half.
“That feels great [to get the record],” Stewart said. “It lets me know that my hard work is paying off. I never really work for records or accolades but just try to be the best I can be. When those things come back to me, it makes me feel 10 times better.”
Seeing Stewart take over the game and get the record in the process wasn’t a surprise to her teammates, who celebrated as if the record belonged to them as much as it did to Stewart.
“She’s broken three different records this year, and this was our 18th win which I believe is two more than the [previous] most in school history, so these girls are breaking records and breaking barriers one at a time.
“Zoe is obviously going to be our leading scorer most games, but it’s a team sport and we’ve had [other] girls stepping up most games,” Dillion said.
The Patriots advance to play a Mooresville squad that hammered them back in November, but Dillion feels his squad is in much better shape than when it fell to the Pioneers.
In that game, the Patriots were coming off a win in the Paris Tournament and came out flat, something they believe is out of their system after getting the first sectional game out of the way.
“Mooresville is a top-tier program in the state, and they’re going to come out very methodical and do their thing,” Dillion said. “It’s now our chance to come out and show what we’re made of. I think now that we’ve got this out of the way, we’re ready to get rocking and rolling.”
Stewart tallied 26 points total for North and Michael had 13. Baldwin and Nichols had nine points each for South.
For her career, Stewart now has 1,612 points. That surpassed 1999 North graduate Jennifer Turner, who racked up 1,607.
