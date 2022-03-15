Zoe Stewart made more history on Tuesday, becoming the first Terre Haute North High School girls basketball player to be named an Indiana All-Star.
After putting her name at the top of the board for most points in a career, most points in a season and most points in a single game, the All-Star designation checked the final box on her career goals.
“I pretty much accomplished the last thing I wanted to do,” Stewart agreed.
Her father, former Patriot star and assistant girls coach Brian Stewart, had been confident she was going to be one of the 13 girls selected, Zoe said Tuesday.
“I was more nervous,” she admitted. “I was waiting for that call all week.”
That call came Sunday, although she wasn’t allowed to release that information until the entire team was announced Tuesday.
Ayanna Patterson of Homestead, a 6-foot-3 guard who averaged 25.8 points per game as a senior and will be playing at Connecticut, had been recently announced as the 2022 Miss Basketball.
Others on the All-Star team besides Patterson and Stewart are 5-7 Jessica Carrothers of Crown Point (20.7 ppg, IUPUI recruit), 5-3 Olivia Smith of Fort Wayne South (19.0, Eastern Michigan).
Five-foot-nine Ashlyn Traylor of Franklin (17.3, undecided), 5-10 Tanyuel Welch of Indianapolis North Central (18.8, Memphis), 5-8 Kynidi Striverson of Silver Creek (18.0, Evansville), 6-0 Kate Clark of Carmel (11.7, Michigan), 5-8 Hope Fox of East Central (14.3, Southern Connecticut), 6-2 Alyssa Crockett of Westfield (18.5, Michigan), 6-4 Lilly Stoddard of Crown Point (11.5, Purdue), 6-3 Mila Reynolds of South Bend Washington (21.5, Maryland) and 6-2 Ally Madden of Blue River Valley (18.7, Saint Francis).
Rod Parker of Homestead will be the Indiana girls coach, assisted by Brittany Maners of Princeton and Kevin Moore of East Central, Rayah Kincer, a 5-10 guard from Franklin Central and another Evansville recruit, was selected but is injured.
Stewart knew 11 of the girls, she said Tuesday, and met the only one she didn’t already know when they were on the same team at the recent Top 60 Workout.
“This is great . . . unreal,” Stewart said. “The hard work is paying off.
“I’m really excited,” she continued. “It’s an honor to be there. I’m looking forward to playing with the top girls in the state.”
The Indiana All-Stars will play three games in early June: against the soon-to-be-announced Indiana Junior All-Stars on June 8 at a site to be announced, against the Kentucky All-Stars on June 10 at the Owensboro Sportcenter and the rematch with Kentucky on June 11 at Southport High School (Gainbridge Fieldhouse will be unavailable).
