Stewart fires in 36 as Patriots win regular-season finale

Asked about the significance of beating Conference Indiana opponent Bloomington North by 28 points on Senior Night and the regular-season finale before the sectional, Terre Haute North coach Nathan Dillion offered two words.
“Massively important,” he replied after the Patriots’ 74-46 victory highlighted by Zoe Stewart’s 36 points, nine rebounds and seven steals.
A 5-foot-9 senior guard committed to play at Murray State next season, Stewart already owns the schools records for most points in a game and most points in a season.
With 1,586 points racked up over her four seasons at North, she’s now 21 points shy of tying and 22 shy of breaking the record of 1,607 set by 1999 graduate Jennifer Turner.
But winning games in the sectional — and hopefully for the Patriots, beyond — is more important to Stewart than individual accolades.
“It was big,” she told the Tribune-Star afterward. “We were able to play some competition tonight. We have to keep our intensity up and our defense up to be able to compete with some of the teams in our sectional [next week at Brownsburg].”
“To see us come out against a quality opponent like Bloomington North . . . they’re one of those teams that’s kinda dangerous and can sneak up and beat you. To win in the fashion that we did, I’m extremely proud and extremely happy.”
Terre Haute North started its five seniors — Stewart, I’Jaynae Campbell (who had 11 points and four steals), Halie Gilbert (10 points, eight boards, four steals and two blocked shots), Payton Strange and Leonna Benton — and quickly turned a 5-5 tie into a 21-5 lead culminated by a steal/layup combination by Gilbert.
Early in the second period, Gilbert’s 15-foot jumper, Campbell’s rebound bucket and Preslee Michael’s 3-point goal boosted the Patriots’ advantage to 35-13. Michael was the fourth Patriot to score in double figures, finishing with 12 points.
The home team’s halftime cushion was 45-19 and the margin kept going up from there, hitting 57-23 and 59-25 late in the third quarter. Bloomington North did outscore the Patriots 19-15 in the fourth frame to make the final score more respectable.
Half of the Cougars’ 46 points were tallied by junior guard Mallory Barrow, who went 7 for 7 from 3-point range (you read that correctly) on her way to scoring 23.
But that didn’t keep from belonging to Stewart and the Patriots.
“It was great — my last time here on this floor [as she looked down],” Stewart said. “It feels surreal. The time [four seasons] seems like it just flew by.”
