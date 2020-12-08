West Vigo's girls jumped out to a 9-4 lead against Terre Haute North on Tuesday evening at the Jim Mann Green Dome, looking like a team that wanted to keep its unbeaten record intact.
But Zoe Stewart and the Patriots had other ideas, thwarting the Vikings' defensive plan and pulling away to a 69-44 win in the first Vigo County series girls game of the 2020-2021 season.
West Vigo's Easton twins took turns on Stewart, as they often do against an opponent's big scoring threat — and as they've done against Stewart before.
"They played like that last year too," North's junior star said after the game. "It opens the court up for the other players."
The Patriots also got great mileage from a play in which the Patriot with the ball at the high post found Stewart on a back-door cut to the basket. That play has a name, she said, but she wasn't allowed to say what it was.
"I just told [the Patriots] to keep running it as long as it was working," said coach Matt Millington of the Patriots.
North made inroads on its early five-point deficit with a 3-pointer by Preslee Michael, then started finding Stewart. Stewart's 3-pointer put the Patriots ahead for the first time, and her steals set up her next two baskets as the North streak went to 10-1 and its lead grew to 14-10.
Adelynn Harris hit a 3-pointer for West Vigo before the quarter ended, then opened the second quarter by hitting one of two free throws for a 14-14 tie. But Stewart found Sandy Shepard for the basket that put her team ahead to stay; went coast-to-coast with a defensive rebound for an 18-14 lead; then got the assist from post player Halie Gilbert for a layup and a six-point lead.
West Vigo was within 33-25 at halftime, then 35-27 early in the third quarter. North went on a 9-0 run at that point, however, and won going away.
"I think we ran out of gas," said coach Jon Kirchoff of the Vikings. "We had some defensive breakdowns in the third quarter. We're a lot better defensive team than we showed tonight."
"The second half we were patient and executed," said coach Millington. "I told the girls, 'If we're patient and don't take OK shots but wait for good ones, the ball will go in.'" North shot 52% from the field and hit more than half its 3-point tries.
Stewart led all scorers with 26 points — "There's a reason Division I teams are going after her," Kirchoff said — and Anslee Michael added 12 for North. Post player Gilbert had a game-high six assists.
Kylee Stepp had 19 points but was the only Viking in double figures. And both teams left the gym with positive thoughts.
"I think we played very well," Stewart said. The 3-3 Patriots, she added, "have competed against some really tough teams."
Although it was the first loss for the Vikings, Kirchoff also saw a bright spot. "We took a big step forward," he said. "This year we were not afraid of Terre Haute North."
