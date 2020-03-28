Although there were no high school basketball state championship games as scheduled Saturday, thanks to the coronavirus that wiped out the rest of the 2019-2020 season beyond sectional play, there were no championship games in March of 1978 either.
The regionals, semistates and state finals were eventually played 42 years ago however, with Terre Haute South playing a prominent role throughout April — and the kids back then had a few other things to contend with leading up to that month.
A nationwide coal strike that began in 1977 had become serious enough that its negotiations occasionally joined the Middle East negotiations among President Jimmy Carter, Egypt's Anwar Sadat and Israel's Menachem Begin on the front page of The Terre Haute Star as December turned to January. Winter weather began to play a part too, with a storm on Jan. 18 bringing enough snow to force postponement of South's game against Terre Haute North in Hulman Center.
No, that wasn't the famous "Blizzard of '78."
As Terre Haute residents were digging out from that snowstorm, on Jan. 21 Governor Otis Bowen issued a cautionary warning that energy use might soon need to be reduced.
Then came the blizzard.
A 36-hour snowstorm brought Terre Haute to a standstill, forcing The Star to fail to publish a paper — for the first and only time in its existence — on Friday, Jan. 27.
By the following Wednesday, though, the North-South game was played as rescheduled. By that weekend high school basketball was back in full swing — State High went from Jan. 14 to Feb. 3 without a game, incidentally — and students were back in school.
But not exactly back to normal. The coal strike was still ongoing, and energy conservation became a serious matter.
"We missed 11 days for snow and ice," recalled Sandy Billing, then a fourth-grade teacher at Consolidated Elementary School. "We did not make those days up . . . and for two weeks in a row we also missed Thursday and Friday [for energy conservation reasons]. No school, nothing else."
"I was working at Channel 10 [as a part-time photographer]," recalled Kris Bilyeu, also a senior at South at that time. "I remember the halls [at school] being dark and half the lights being out. I went out and shot some pictures of coal miners a few times . . . I didn't know a whole lot about the world, but I was learning real quick."
"We had two weeks off at Christmas, and then we went mornings only," said George Richardson, also a senior at South who finagled an exception to that rule. "It was my last semester, so I went afternoons only — band and jazz band." Freed from having to get up early, Richardson said, he was able to stay up later and use his considerable talents as a drummer in a band fronted by Brazil's Hank Schwartz (better known as Henry Lee Summer).
"We had to keep the lights off [at school]," added Billing, who is now one of the directors of the museum run by the Educational Heritage Association of Vigo County. "So there were no movies, no film strips, no record players — and what killed the teachers was not being able to make coffee!"
"Every other street light was off," said Richardson, "and there were no lighted signs, or lights in parking lots."
Social distancing was discussed back then too. And sometimes ignored.
"They told us to stay home, don't go anywhere," Richardson said, "but every night we went to Taco Casita anyway. We did a good job keeping things as normal as they could be."
Basketball was still part of the school year too, particularly at South. The Braves, led by the late Mike Joyner, had made the Final Four in 1977.
"Everybody was living for basketball," said Dianne (Jackson) Bogle, a junior cheerleader for the Braves in 1978. "In '77 we got a little taste of it."
Accommodations had to be made for the energy crisis in sports too, however.
"We couldn't use power in schools, so we had to be out [of practice] by 5," recalled Pat Rady, whose Shelbyville team would eventually win its sectional that spring.
"You had to turn the lights down, and you had to turn the heat down," said Jim Jones, then coaching at Princeton, "but I think we went ahead and practiced."
"South practiced during lunch periods," said Jackson, whose future husband Jim Bogle was a key member of the team. "It was 56 degrees in the gym."
As the often-interrupted season neared its conclusion, the Taft-Hartley Act was invoked to force coal miners to return to work after 110 days of striking and some restrictions on energy use were gradually being lifted.
But the state tournament was ready to be played, so the Indiana High School Athletic Association made some concessions.
Sectionals, scheduled to begin the first week of March, could be conducted at any time as long as they were completed by March 25. Regionals would then be April 1, semistates April 8 and the state finals April 15. Teams advancing in the tournament could schedule games against other teams that had also advanced to fill holes in their schedules in late March.
"We played Evansville North at Roberts Stadium [after winning the sectional]," said Rady, "and the next Saturday we played Aurora at Hinkle Fieldhouse."
"We went to Trafalgar to play Indian Creek," recalled John Koehler, whose Van Buren team won the Greencastle Sectional played in early March as scheduled.
South won its own sectional, delayed until the second week of March, and scheduled a home game against Marion. The Braves lost that one, after breezing through their sectional, but coach Gordon Neff said later the Marion loss was probably good preparation for the rest of the tournament — which would be anything but easy.
South's first regional test in Hulman Center was against Van Buren, and it took two overtimes for the Braves to subdue the high-scoring Blue Devils.
"I'm remembered around here for missing a shot that might have won the game at the end of regulation time," Koehler said. "It was our first game in Hulman Center, and I looked for the clock [in the upper corner of the facility, not at the end] and didn't see it. I heard some kids from Bloomfield yelling for me to shoot it, so I did . . . we had a chance to win at the end of the first overtime too."
Bloomfield beat North in the other regional semifinal — the Braves and Patriots were in different sectionals occasionally back then — and South beat the Cardinals for the regional title.
The Braves ousted Boonville in the first semistate game at Roberts Stadium, then beat Washington (and Steve Bouchie) at the buzzer in the championship game when, with the score tied, Richard Wilson stole the ball and missed a layup, only to have Will Uzzell tip it in.
So finally, on April 15, 1978, the state championship took place in Market Square Arena. South beat Merrillville in overtime — a game in which 6-foot-7 sophomore Kevin Thompson left the floor on a gurnee after a strong performance — and met Muncie Central for the championship.
Thompson made a gallant return, but the Braves had no answer for the Bearcats' Jack Moore. A 50-foot shot by Wilson sent the game into overtime, and a 35-footer by Wilson brought the Braves within 65-64 with less than a second to play in the extra period. Tony Watson intercepted Muncie's long in-bounds pass and hit the backboard with a 65-foot shot as the buzzer sounded.
Bloomfield, Linton and Parke Heritage would have loved memories like that, no matter how long it took.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.