Sectional champion Terre Haute South, runner-up Northview and third-place finisher Terre Haute North will experience a couple of new things Saturday when those teams compete in the high school girls golf regional.
A different course. And hope.
A tournament realignment by the Indiana High School Athletic Association sends the survivors of last week's Northview Sectional to Country Oaks near Washington instead of to Smock Golf Course on the southeast side of Indianapolis.
Smock is a tough course that's not that easy to get to, but those weren't the reasons Wabash Valley teams didn't like having to be in the regional there. This year five of the top eight teams in the state will be at Smock, fighting for three state-finals spots, and that was the case virtually every season.
At Country Oaks, second-ranked Castle is the on-paper favorite after shooting a 296 in its sectional, and Bedford North Lawrence is ranked 17th and comes in after winning a sectional on its home course. But that's all (although Evansville Memorial has some tradition on its side).
Which leads to South coach Cara Stuckey, who doesn't have a reputation for making rash statements, saying this: "As long as we can avoid big numbers on some of [Country Oaks'] holes with trouble and play with the same confidence we did at sectional, then I like our chances to grab a team spot for state."
The Braves shot a team score of 310 at Forest Park last week, with Rylee Roscoe going below par for medalist honors with a 70. Presley White had the fourth-best score at 78, Abi English and Avery Cassell tied for the sixth-best score with 81s and Gabbie Blakeney shot an 87 that would have been the best performance for all but three teams in the sectional field.
Northview, which had the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 5 scores (Kyia Fox 75, Karsyn Kikta 77, Aubrey Jackman 80) might also be in the hunt — Amber Moreland and Aneka Maurer completed the Northview lineup last week — while Terre Haute North and its lineup of Delaney Ferres (84 at the sectional), Emma Lubbehusen, Jordin Arney, Ally McDonald and Macey Payne might also make some noise.
"We are excited about playing at Country Oaks," said Northview coach Josh Trout. "I'm familiar with the course from years of regionals with the [Northview] boys team.
"It is a beautiful course. The girls have had an opportunity to play it multiple times and I believe they've developed some confidence there," Trout continued. "We are excited about the new opportunity and we believe we can be competitive with the field."
"The team is very excited to go play at Country Oaks," said coach Walker Smith of North. "I think it's a great regional course.
"It's going to require discipline and mental toughness to play well on, while there are some holes to take advantage of," he added. "We'll be sharing the course with some of the best players in the state. We're pumped to be in that company [and have done] everything we can to prepare."
"We always play in an invite at Country Oaks, so we're familiar with the course," Stuckey said, "and we were able to get in a practice round [last Saturday]."
Joining the Braves, Knights and Patriots are Phoebe Henderson of Parke Heritage and Alie and Madie Newby of South Putnam, who qualified with the best three sectional scores not on an advancing team.
One difference in advancement to the state finals this season involves the best scores among teams that don't get out. Just two additional golfers will be advancing instead of five as in previous years.
