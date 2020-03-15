The best five high school girls basketball games I saw this season do not include the game that was the most fun.
Linton's 70-28 dismantling of Frankton for the Class 2A girls state championship last month was worth — as former Illinois football coach Tim Beckman might have put it — "a giggle," and what I was expecting 18 years earlier when Terre Haute South (with a team composed almost exclusively of Division I athletes in one sport or another) beat South Bend Riley for the Class 4A crown.
(Yes, Braves fans will no doubt remember, your reporter was almost disappointed by a 63-42 win.)
It wasn't a good game, however — not in 2002, not in 2020. Although to be fair, one of these upcoming five wasn't really either. Here they are, in descending order.
5. West Vigo 46, North Putnam 44 — The Vikings entered this game on a three-game winning streak and were determined to show off their improvement by getting their first Western Indiana Conference win against a team that had split its four conference games, and that's the way it worked for most of three quarters.
West Vigo led 11-6 at the first stop, 25-15 at halftime and 36-24 (and had the ball) with about two minutes left in the third quarter. Then the old, pre-improvement Vikings showed up.
A steal — one of 15 second-half turnovers by West Vigo — cut the lead to 10, and it was a four-point game at 37-33 by the end of the third quarter, the Vikings contributing a five-second call and two missed free throws to the Cougars' nine points in less than two minutes. Fourth fouls on two Vikings, a missed one-and-one and more turnovers enabled North Putnam to tie the game 37-37 with 5:13 left.
But Adelynn Harris hit a tie-breaking 3-pointer and freshman Katelyn Fennell proved to be the Viking least afraid of winning down the stretch with three baskets. It was a long, long way from pretty, but the Vikings held on.
4. Terre Haute South 57, Terre Haute North 50 — Both teams entered the battle for The Crown needing a boost for the rest of their season, North at 4-6 and South at 3-5, and the visiting Patriots had the better of things for most of the first half.
Then Zayda Hatfield happened.
The South junior had played well but had shot poorly — 1 for 9 — as North took a 22-15 lead. Then the shots started falling for her.
Hatfield had the last nine of the second quarter — for either team — to put her team ahead. She hit her first four shots of the second half to put her team farther ahead. And the rest of the Braves took it from there.
Michaela Cox had 17 rebounds in her last North-South game for the Braves. Paityn Shipley had nine points, some big late free throws and five assists. Kiersten Padgett had eight points, six rebounds and five steals. And Shaelynn Bell had an 18-point, 10-rebound game for the Patriots.
Hatfield's numbers? How about 28 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocked shots.
3. Linton 48, Triton Central 43 — Because they were the only two top-10 teams remaining in the state by the time this Class 2A Jasper Semistate game was played, many thought it could be the real state championship — and that the top-ranked, unbeaten Tigers would be the team to emerge.
The Miners had other ideas.
Triton Central was held scoreless for the first six minutes as Linton took a 9-0 lead that the Miners would never relinquish. It was 22-11 by halftime.
But the Tigers, who were held under 50 points just twice during the season — both times by the Miners — weren't done. They got the last four points of the third quarter to creep within 31-27, were applying fierce defensive pressure, and seemed to have momentum on their side.
Linton's Aubrey Burgess relieved that pressure by driving around her defender to the basket, Haley Rose added a basket, and the Miners looked to be out of danger.
They weren't, of course.
With Linton leading 44-40 late in the game, Triton Central tried to roll its in-bounds pass up the court to save a few seconds. Linton's Vanessa Shafford sprinted up and dove on the ball, forcing a tieup that gave the Miners the ball, and Rose hit two free throws for a 46-40 lead.
Still not safe. The Tigers hit a 3-pointer, and the Miners turned it over. But this time the Tigers missed, Burgess rebounded and hit clinching free throws, and then stole the in-bounds pass for good measure.
Rose scored 14 points, Burgess 12 and Shafford had 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block for Linton. The Miners also controlled the boards 35-19.
2. West Vigo 45, South Vermillion 44, 2 OT — That Viking improvement had come full circle by this sectional semifinal game, when they won without a big night from leading scorer Kylee Stepp and even came from behind to do it.
Defensive players were the stars, with South Vermillion's Jenna Myers limiting Stepp's contributions and West Vigo twins Ellie and Maci Easton taking turns guarding the Wildcats' four-year star Mallory Hawkins. Neither team shot well at all, and the Vikings led at halftime 24-14.
South Vermillion was a proud team looking for its own place in the sun, however. Hawkins hit a couple of early baskets and post player Rebecca Berry went to work to bring the Wildcats within 30-27 at the third stop. The first six points of the fourth quarter put South Vermillion ahead 33-30.
It was possession by possession the rest of the way. Hawkins hit two big free throws with 19 seconds left in regulation time to tie the game at 38, and each team got just two points in the first overtime.
With the second extra period winding down and the score tied at 44, the Wildcats had the ball and were looking for the game-winning shot. West Vigo's Grace Likens got a piece of the shot, however, and the Vikings' Adelynn Harris was fouled in the scramble for the rebound. She hit the first free throw with less than a second to play, then missed the next on purpose.
Katelyn Fennell had 12 points for West Vigo, Harris 10, and Likens had six blocked shots to go with 11 points. Berry had 18 points and 19 rebounds — 17 and 14 after halftime — and Hawkins scored 15 for the Wildcats.
1. North Central 56, Bethesda Christian 53 — A virtual state championship game and a double-overtime thriller would seem to be hard to top, but this regional semifinal game from rural Shelby County had the goods to do so.
A team that relies a lot on its shooting, North Central didn't really heat up against the Patriots. The only shooter in the game, most of the time, was Bethesda's Matti Fulks, who scored 33 of her team's points and assisted on 10 of its other ones.
North Central had a 22-17 lead, but the Patriots got the last nine of the first half. North Central led 28-26 early in the third quarter, but trailed 46-36 and then 47-37 with about three minutes to go.
Plenty of time, North Central's Jocelyn Cox said after the game — and after Fulks proved to be human.
Seven times in the fourth quarter Fulks went to the foul line with a chance to add two points to the Patriots' total, and seven times she came away with just one. Cox stole the ball four times in those last three minutes, and Makenzy Haviland took it away once.
The Thunderbirds weren't perfect themselves, twice missing free throws on what could have been three-point plays and having an empty possession when they were five points behind.
But Fulks' final 1-for-2 appearance at the line made it a 53-50 game and North Central's Averi Davidson — 0 for 11 from 3-point range — finally connected to tie the score with 38 seconds left. After a defensive stop, Davidson hit from long range again for the game-winner with four seconds left — capping a 19-6 run in three minutes.
Cox had 23 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals for North Central. Davidson had 17 points, Brinley Stone 10 points and 12 rebounds and freshman Katie Jones 13 rebounds.
