When Jason Swarens won the Indiana shot put title at last spring's state finals, some may have felt that was the pinnacle of his high school track and field career.
And now, unfortunately, it will be.
Take it from the athlete and his coach, however. The Terre Haute South senior was about to show the rest of the state — in the words of rocker Burton Cummings — "you ain't seen nothin' yet."
"I was pretty devastated at first," Swarens said, thinking back to when he heard the news that spring sports seasons in Indiana were canceled. "Then I was sad . . . a roller coaster of emotions."
Swarens had a final mark of 60-feet-2 1/2 at Bloomington last June, and also finished sixth in discus with a throw of 161-9. Neither performance was a career best, and he was planning to better both those marks this spring — perhaps by a lot.
"I was feeling really confident," Swarens told the Tribune-Star. "I had definitely gotten a lot stronger, and my technique was better, especially in discus.
"I was hoping to do well at state and win the championship in both events."
"Coming out of football [in which Swarens earned all-state honors], he jumped right back into the weight room," said coach Jon Lee. "He's stronger than last year, and he's more stable on his leg [Swarens tore his anterior cruciate ligament and his medial collateral ligament while also suffering meniscus damage in his first football scrimmage as a sophomore].
"And we had a bigger group [of throwers] than in the past . . . working together with those guys would have been huge [for him]."
Although the Braves had no track meets this spring, Swarens' season was already well underway.
"He went to a lot of different camps, some outside the state," Lee pointed out. Swarens also traveled to several indoor competitions.
"It looked like he was on the right track to repeating [as shot put champion], although there was going to be competition," Lee said. "And discus [proficiency] comes with experience, and he was just starting. He was looking to break the school record."
Despite his disappointment, however, Swarens knows things could have been worse. His college plans at the University of Wisconsin have been finalized, and he at least got to win one state title.
"I feel for all those athletes who don't have a college [lined up to compete for] right now," he said. "I couldn't imagine what it would be like if this had happened my junior year and if I didn't win state."
Now he just has to manage to stay in shape before he reports to Madison.
"I'm doing my drills in my driveway," Swarens said, "and I'm also doing exercises . . . pushups, squats. I'm also doing sprints for more explosiveness — and obviously schoolwork."
Swarens was talking on the phone with the Tribune-Star as a break from calculus homework. "It's hard to find motivation [for his classes]," he admitted. He's looking forward to college.
"Freshman move-in day for track athletes is Aug. 29," Swarens said, "but my grandparents live up there, so I'll probably go up a couple of weeks before that."
His grandfather, Dick Hyland, is a former track and football star at Wisconsin and his grandmother, Pam Hyland, was also prominent on the Madison campus. Swarens said he might actually get to Wisconsin even sooner.
"My grandfather sells fireworks," the South senior said, "so I might work in one of his stands [if that's possible in mid-summer]."
