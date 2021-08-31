No, Jonathon Stadler wasn’t born with a tennis racket in his hand in 2003.
But he was born into a tennis-loving family and that is one reason he’s playing No. 1 doubles for the second consecutive year on Terre Haute South High School’s boys team.
Another big reason is that he’s worked so hard in recent years to up his game.
“He’s been a three-year varsity member of the squad,” South boys coach Ethan Caldwell told the Tribune-Star. “He’s always had the will to make himself better and better.
“He’s one of those players you get every so often that drastically improves every single season.”
This season, Stadler is partnered with fellow senior Walker Forsythe. They carried a 5-5 record — against some of the state’s best competition — into Tuesday’s match at Northview.
They’re the only returnees from the starting seven who took the Braves to the semistate championship match in 2020. Stadler usually teamed with the since-graduated Cam Faro a year ago.
The rest in 2021 are new starters, which has made it difficult for South to jump out of the gate fast.
“Getting practices in has been tough with all the heat and the rain,” Stadler mentioned. “So we haven’t had as many practices as we’d like to run drills. . . . But I think as the season progresses and we get more practices in, we’ll probably pick it up quite a bit.”
Stadler and Forsythe did play together occasionally last season, so they did bring familiarity and chemistry into their full-time roles this season.
“We’ve been playing tennis together since sixth grade,” Stadler pointed out.
For the future, Stadler has considered enrolling at Rose-Hulman late this summer to study mechanical engineering and play a little more competitive tennis, although he hasn’t made a final decision on college yet.
As for Stadler’s past, unfortunately, that’s probably what he is best known for among Wabash Valley adult sports fans.
When he was 18 months of age, he and his older brothers — Henry V and Alex — were injured in a head-on collision involving two other vehicles and a multi-time convicted drunk driver in one of them. Driving in the early-morning hours of March 26, 2005, in Hilton Head, S.C., the Stadlers were preparing for a family vacation with the children’s grandmother.
Sadly, their mother — former Indiana State tennis standout (1984-89) and 11-year women’s head coach (1992-2003) Mary Ann Csipkay Stadler — died from injuries suffered in that accident. She was 38.
Csipkay, as she was known in the 1980s, helped lead the Sycamores as a singles player to the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season championship in 1989. After marrying Henry Stadler IV in 1993, Mary Ann Stadler earned MVC Coach of the Year honors in 1996 and 1999, the same year ISU again captured the conference’s regular-season title.
The winningest women’s tennis coach in school history, Mary Ann Stadler was inducted posthumously into the ISU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016.
Considering Jonathon’s age at the time of the crash, he doesn’t remember anything about it. But he has been told he suffered a broken left leg.
Although the growth of that leg was initially hampered, Jonathon said he suffered no long-term negative effects from the injury.
“I’ve seen pictures of me in a cast,” he recalled. “My grandma has told me stories about taking care of me and stuff. That’s really all I know about it.”
Jonathon believes he first picked up a racket and swung it around when he was 5, but he didn’t become serious about tennis until he was 10. He entered his first tournament when he was 12.
And if you see Jonathon on Wednesday, wish him “happy birthday.” He’s turning 18 and his mother definitely would be proud of him and his brothers.
“My oldest [Henry V] just graduated from medical school [at Indiana University] and now he’s doing his residency in Indianapolis,” Jonathon said.
“And my other brother [Alex] graduated from Purdue University with a degree in mechanical engineering technology. Now he’s working for Caterpillar.”
A New Jersey native, Mary Ann Stadler is buried in Roselawn Memorial Park in northern Terre Haute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.