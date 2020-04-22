High school seniors who were planning to play spring sports around the Wabash Valley have found themselves in an unexpected, unwanted position these last few weeks because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
No organized practices. No games, meets or matches. No season.
For a few, though, at least they've got college careers to look forward to and they're preparing the best they can for the 2020-21 seasons.
Kaleb Hannahs, a West Vigo baseball shortstop who signed last fall to play for Valparaiso in 2021, found a unique way to pass the time constructively.
Already possessing steel plates and a 45-pound Olympic bar, he built a squat rack that includes a bench-press setup in his family's garage. For the past month or so, he's been using his new contraption to build strength and muscle that he can use to his advantage on the diamond ... someday.
"I've been working out on that," said Hannahs, son of Indiana State baseball coach Mitch Hannahs. "I screwed three [wood] 2-by-6's together to make stands on both sides and put them in buckets of cement. Then I attached a bench part to it."
Although he's getting stronger, young Hannahs must be careful not to use too much weight when he lifts because his parents are making him isolate. In other words, social distancing. No friends or teammates over to spot him.
"My dad spots me every once in a while," Kaleb pointed out.
"I've been swinging in the garage [located in western Vigo County], since we haven't been able to drive anywhere," the future Crusader added. "And my dad and I have been throwing to each other."
Meanwhile, Terre Haute North center fielder Shelby Downey knows she'll be taking her softball skills to Saint Mary-of-the-Woods in the fall. This spring, she was looking forward to helping Chris Mundy — previously a longtime North assistant — enjoy his first season as the Patriots' head coach.
Not so fast, the coronavirus said.
So Downey turned to Plan B (or more likely Plan Z).
"I've been hitting, throwing and running as much as I can in my backyard," she told the Tribune-Star. "I put up a net to hit into."
Downey also is maintaining her fitness by using the indoor treadmill and lifting weights (sometimes).
"But I normally do push-ups, sit-ups and stuff like that," she continued. "I've mainly been running a lot, then doing a couple workouts afterward."
Regarding their disappointment for the previously unthinkable — no senior season — the two teenagers weren't shy about expressing their opinions.
"Yeah, I'm really sad about not having a season, but at least I have college softball to look forward to," Downey said. "Many seniors in a lot of spring sports won't have that."
Downey agrees with what Mundy told her a while back: "Everything happens for a reason and we have to move forward."
"It's a pretty big disappointment," Hannahs echoed. "But at least for me, I'll still be able to play baseball in the future. I feel worse for the other [West Vigo] seniors who it was their last year [for organized baseball]."
Not having her mind set on softball 100 percent of the time, Downey also will be sad — or mad — if virus concerns force the cancellation of North's senior prom.
"I've been working on [sewing] my prom dress because I made mine last year [for junior prom]," she mentioned. "But I haven't been able to work on it yet because my aunt has all the good equipment that I need to make it."
At least Downey is pleased that she's had time to make face masks for herself and her mother, Hope Downey, and they've been baking together more often too.
As each day passes, these teenagers believe that someday — eventually, hopefully — the coronavirus will disappear and their athletic careers can resume.
"I'll be ready," Hannahs promised.
