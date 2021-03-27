In Illinois, the first documented Paris-Marshall football clash took place in 1916.
Have the two high schools ever met on the gridiron in the spring before Saturday? According to Marshall athletic director Kevin Keown, the answer is unknown.
But it appears unlikely.
Because of the state's 2021 COVID-19 guidelines, the Tigers of Paris and the Lions of Marshall did square off on this warm, sunny late-March afternoon at Bush Field. On this unique day, Paris exploded for 28 points in the second quarter, recovered back-to-back muffed Marshall handlings of squib kickoffs and watched one of its 245-pound linebackers return an interception 99 yards in front of its sideline for a touchdown en route to a 62-12 rout in Little Illini Conference action.
After Marshall failed to gain the necessary 10 yards for a first down on its opening possession, Paris took over on the Lions' 40-yard line. It didn't take long for quarterback Danny Perry to zoom across the goal line from 6 yards out, then the extra-point kick made the score 7-0.
The Lions didn't roll over, however.
Indiana State football recruit Lance Rees, listed on the university's athletic website as a tight end, is playing running back (for the first time ever) and linebacker this season. During Paris' next possession, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound Rees picked off a pass and sprinted 91 yards in front of his own sideline to paydirt, cutting the Lions' deficit to 7-6 late in the first quarter.
"He got right into his [defensive] coverage," Marshall coach Jared Boyll said afterward. "He read what the quarterback was doing. He stayed on the hip pocket of [the receiver] and he made a great play. He broke one tackle, then went all the way to the end zone. . . . Indiana State's getting a good one with him."
A downer for the home team was a rolled left ankle suffered by Rees later in the first half. Although he remained in uniform during the second half, Boyll chose not to play him. Boyll said Rees' status for next weekend won't be known for a few days.
"Lance going out really hurt us," Boyll acknowledged.
A 1-yard TD run by J.T. Johnson helped the Tigers close the first period with a 14-6 advantage. Then second-quarter TDs by Bryan Kohlmeyer, Nick Mohler, Kohlmeyer again and Garrett King ballooned Paris' margin to 42-6 before Marshall QB Luke Cook connected with Nathan Swan for a 3-yard score 10 seconds before halftime.
The visitors lit up the scoreboard with three more touchdowns in the second half. But none was more entertaining than sophomore linebacker Landon Englum's interception and 99-yard return, which included a convoy of Paris blockers taking out Cook's desperation tackle attempt near the end.
"They're well-coached," Boyll said of the Tigers. "They've got a lot of guys up front and they're going to run the ball.
"At the end of the day, we've got to go out and make plays."
