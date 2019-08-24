High school volleyball teams from Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and Northview all took .500 records to the Plainfield Invitational on Saturday — and came home with the same winning percentages.
It was how and when the three teams compiled their respective 2-2 records that made the difference, and gave all three reasons to look forward to upcoming matches.
North lost to Plainfield and Northview — seeing the Knights for the second time in less than 48 hours — in pool play, but then defeated Liberty Christian and Ben Davis to win the Bronze Pool.
Northview followed up its second straight win over the Patriots by losing to the host Quakers, then fell in three sets to Indianapolis North Central before bouncing back for a decisive win over Greenwood. The fact that the Knights had won an extra set in the Silver Pool made them its champion.
South beat Ben Davis and Greenwood in pool play before losing to Perry Meridian and Plainfield while playing for the overall championship in the Gold Pool.
And yes, the morning pool that contained the Patriots, the Knights and the Quakers was apparently the best one.
"I'm happy we came out with two wins at the end," said North coach Kelsey Patrick. "The playing level is there. We just need to work on our confidence."
The Patriots, despite their 0-2 start to the day, were the only team to win a set over Plainfield, by the way.
Northview struggled badly at times in its two losses and worked on several different combinations. But against the Woodsmen everything seemed to click, sending the Knights home on a good note as well.
"Anytime we get to play in preseason is a positive," coach Erica Garrison said at the end of the day. "It lets me know what we have to work on in practice.
"Even though we walked away with two losses, we got better," Garrison continued. "We grew, we learned and we made adjustments."
The Braves ran their winning streak to four matches before coming back to earth in the Gold Pool, but just getting to that point was a huge positive.
"The girls played hard this morning and had lots of energy," coach Jessica Kent said afterward. "We got tired after lunch and struggled to maintain the flow.
"We were missing our libero today due to a family function and looking forward to playing next week with our regular lineup," she added. "We did some really good things today; I'm enjoying watching them grow, but we still have lots to work on."
Terre Haute North=8=25=11
Plainfield=25=22=15
Northview=25=25
Terre Haute North=19=15
Highlights — For Northview, Kambree Lucas had 13 digs, 12 kills and 4 blocks; Katy Anderson 20 assists, a kill and an ace; Maddie Kooistra 6 kills, a dig, a block and 2 aces; Lauren Sackett 4 digs, a kill and an ace; Destiny Burns 5 digs and a kill; Izzy Horrall 2 blocks, a kill, a dig and an assist; Maizie Pell 2 kills and 2 blocks; and Rylee Richey and Natalie Burns a dig each.
In North's first two matches, Chloe Southard had 8 kills and 6 blocks; Madi Halls 12 assists; Abigail Wright 6 kills and 5 blocks; Erika Funkhouser 6 kills and 5 digs; Victoria Elden 10 assists; Keely Davis 9 digs; Emma Bell 7 blocks; Braxton Shelton 5 kills; and Payton Ferency 5 digs.
Northview=12=20
Plainfield=25=25
Highlights — For Northview, Kambree Lucas had 10 kills and 7 digs; Katy Anderson 16 assists; Maddie Kooistra 6 digs, 3 kills and an ace; Rylee Richey 5 kills and 2 aces; Maizie Pell 4 kills; Lauren Sackett 4 digs; Olyvia Notter 3 digs and an ace; and Destiny Burns a dig.
Ben Davis=14=22
Terre Haute South=25=25
Highlights — For South, Jade Runyan had 20 assists; Courtney Jones 10 kills; Michaela Cox 6 kills, 2 blocks and 2 digs; Kaylee McDonald 6 kills; Emma Fell 3 digs and a kill; Mikaila Sullivan 2 kills; Reagan Ealy a kill; and Ashlyn Swan a dig.
Terre Haute South=25=21=16
Greenwood=20=25=14
Highlights — For South, Jade Runyan had 20 assists and a kill; Courtney Jones 12 kills, 2 blocks and 2 aces; Michaela Cox 8 kills and 4 blocks; Mikaila Sullivan 2 kills and 2 blocks; Kaylee McDonald 2 kills and an ace; Reagan Ealy a kill, a block and a dig; and Carmen Ellis and Ashlyn Swan 2 digs each.
Liberty Christian=18=20
Terre Haute North=25=25
Highlights — For North, Victoria Elden had 16 assists, a dig and 2 aces; Madi Halls 12 assists and 3 digs; Keely Davis 4 assists, 4 digs and an ace; Erika Funkhouser 6 digs, a kill and an ace; Morgan Adams and Payton Ferency 6 digs each; Braxton Shelton 3 kills; Grace Krawiec 2 digs and a kill; Chloe Southard 1.5 blocks and a kill; and Abigail Wright 2 blocks. Kill totals were incomplete.
Indianapolis North Central=25=20=15
Northview=19=25=7
Highlights — For Northview, Katy Anderson had 21 assists, 3 digs, a block and 2 aces; Kambree Lucas 15 kills, 9 digs and a block; Maddie Kooistra 4 digs, 3 kills and an assist; Destiny Burns 7 digs; Rylee Richey 2 digs, 2 blocks, a kill and an ace; Lauren Sackett 4 digs and an ace; and Izzy Horrall 2 kills, a block and a dig.
Perry Meridian=25=25
Terre Haute South=18=18
Highlights — For South, Courtney Jones had 7 kills, 6 digs and a block; Jade Runyan 13 assists; Kaylee McDonald 3 kills and 2 assists; Michaela Cox 3 blocks and 2 kills; Reagan Ealy 2 kills and a block; Carmen Ellis 2 digs; Mikaila Sullivan a block; and Emma Fell, Ashlyn Swan and Peighton Kennedy a dig each.
Terre Haute South=12=12
Plainfield=25=25
Highlights — For South, Courtney Jones had 3 kills, 3 blocks and an ace; Jade Runyan 5 assists and an ace; Michaela Cox 4 blocks and 2 kills; Mikaila Sullivan 2 blocks; and Reagan Ealy a dig.
Next — Terre Haute South (4-4) hosts Bloomington North on Tuesday.
Greenwood=7=20
Northview=25=25
Highlights — For Northview, Kambree Lucas had 9 kills, 8 digs, 2 blocks and 4 acs; Katy Anderson 12 assists, a kill, a dig and 4 aces; Lauren Sackett 6 digs and an assist; Maddie Kooistra 4 kills, 2 digs and a block; Maizie Pell 3 kills, 2 blocks and a dig; Olyvia Notter 4 aces; Rylee Richey 2 digs and 2 aces; Izzy Horrall a kill and an ace; and Destiny Burns a kill.
Next — Northview (4-4) hosts Parke Heritage on Monday.
Ben Davis=23=17
Terre Haute North=25=25
Highlights — For North, Madi Halls had 15 assists and 3 kills; Victoria Elden 12 assists; Morgan Adams 12 digs; Keely Davis 10 digs; Emma Bell and Abigail Wright 5 blocks each; Erika Funkhouser 5 kills; and Ellie Staggs 3 blocks.
Next — Terre Haute North (3-3) hosts Bloomington South on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.