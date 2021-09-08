A family move a few years ago gave Grace Kidwell a new sport to pursue.
The Terre Haute South senior had been a softball player since "as young as I can remember," she said recently, and she's been a stalwart for the Braves both offensively as a leadoff batter and defensively as a gifted center fielder since she was a freshman.
But when the Kidwells relocated to a home at Idle Creek when she was in middle school, she figured it would be a waste not to at least try to play golf. "And I didn't want to run cross country anymore," she added.
One slight problem was the fact that she is a left-handed hitter in softball, and trying to use right-handed golf clubs was different. "It wasn't as natural swinging," she recalled, and left-handed clubs aren't easy to find.
Those clubs are available online, however, and quickly Hank Kidwell decided his daughter was worth the investment. "He said, 'Let's get her a set,' " Grace said.
"At first, I just wanted to go out and see how far I could hit it," she added, "but after that came the aggravation of trying to get it to go straight."
South golf coach Cara Stuckey saw the potential as soon as Kidwell showed up for her first practice three falls ago.
"She's one of those players you could see had potential as a freshman," Stuckey said, "and she's athletic." Since then, Stuckey added, "She's put the work in. She plays those summer tournaments and competes, which makes you better."
Kidwell is now the Braves' No. 1 player, and is hoping to continue the sport at the college level — proving that she likes a challenge.
"Softball I was always good at," she said. "Golf was new, and it was hard. I was trying to adapt to something brand new, and now I think it will be my future . . . now it comes naturally."
A college decision, she added, will be made but "not until after the season."
Hitting the ball a long way is still fun, Kidwell indicated. "I can usually hit it farther than most people," she said. "It depends on the day."
She still can't outdrive her coach, Kidwell said — Stuckey won her 16th women's city championship during the summer — but Stuckey is working on a goal herself.
There are very few left-handed girl golfers in the high school ranks, but South has two of them. Fin Sawyer is also a left-handed swinger, giving the Braves a 40% left-handed lineup.
Asked if it was difficult for a right-handed golfer to coach left-handers, Stuckey said, "Golf swings can mirror things, so it doesn't really make a difference."
However . . .
"I told Grace I'd be able to hit a good shot left-handed before she graduated," the coach said, "and I have not lived up to that statement."
