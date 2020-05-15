South's Swarens, WV's Dooley win McMillan Awards

Two athletes who have proven on numerous occasions to be among the best in the state were honored Friday afternoon with the 2020 McMillan Awards, presented annually to Vigo County's top male and female high school athlete.
Terre Haute South's Jason Swarens, who unfortunately will get to be the defending state champion in shot put for two springs — because there was no 2020 season — and an all-state football player as well, received his award early in the afternoon in the school auditorium in a ceremony limited to family, media, his coaches and a few school administrators.
West Vigo's Annalyse Dooley, a four-time podium finisher in wrestling and a 12-time letterwinner at West Vigo, had a similar reception later in the afternoon in the Jim Mann Green Dome.
Despite his athletic accomplishments — and there was a very real chance he could have won two more state championships a month from now — the people talking about Swarens also emphasized his academic gifts.
Principal Tammy Rowshandel , who started the presentation by including a long list of his athletic honors, also noted that Swarens earned mention on the Academic All-State team.
Boys track coach Jon Lee praised Swarens for pushing other outstanding South throwers as a young athlete, then providing leadership as he became a state contender. More records and honors were almost sure to come this spring, Lee said.
Also, as one of his teachers, Lee added, "He's an advanced [math] student in the classroom. I'm excited to see what he's going to do."
South football coach Tim Herrin also emphasized things other than football in talking about Swarens.
"He's a great human being," Herrin said. "He's everything you want from your leader.
"He's a phenomenal student," continued Herrin, one of the South deans. "He was carrying a full [advanced-placement] load [of classes] during the football season."
And while his two-way tackle's future is in track and field at Wisconsin, Herrin added, "There's no doubt in my mind that he could've been a Division I lineman."
"I just want to thank everyone for being supportive the last four years," said Swarens, winding up the program, "even though [this spring] didn't turn out the way we wanted . . . it's an honor to represent Terre Haute South with this award."
Swarens admitted the McMillan Award had crossed his mind.
"My mom [Holly Hyland, a former Indiana State University athlete in some of the same events as her son] and I talked about it. I'm excited to be a part of such a bunch of great athletes. It's really inspiring."
Conversations about Dooley later in the day involved her being an inspirational trend-setter and a hard worker.
"This is the first time since 2010 [Tyler Wampler] that we've had a McMillan Award winner [at West Vigo]," principal Ryan Easton noted, "and the first time we've a female winner since 2000 [Lauren Dailey]."
"She's set the bar high for female wrestlers in Vigo County and in Indiana," wrestling coach Scott Rohrbach said of Dooley. "She's one of the most successful female wrestlers the state has ever produced [two runner-up finishes, two third-place finishes]."
Rohrbach could almost be considered Dooley's coach in two sports, because in addition to her girls wrestling competition she was also an invaluable member of West Vigo's boys team. At least once Rohrbach spent time on the phone juggling times and venues so Dooley and teammate Torie Buchanan could compete in tournaments for both genders on the same weekend.
"[Dooley is] the first girl in Vigo County to qualify for a boys [wrestling] regional," he said, "and the first to sign a national letter of intent [to wrestle at Indiana Tech]. She has the school record for escapes [achieved on the boys team] and was voted team captain."
Dooley started wrestling in first grade, after watching her older brother Peyton compete, and her school days almost involved 6:15 a.m. conditioning sessions and post-practice work. She also volunteered coaching the younger competitors on Team Green (including her up-and-coming younger sister Madi). She had an 84-50 record in boys competition.
The story was similar in her other sports.
"We expected her to have a huge senior season," said softball coach Chris Nidiffer. "Annalyse would have been a team captain, and her leadership would have been vital in our success."
Dooley's soccer career coincided with a continual uptick in West Vigo's success, culminating in the fall of 2019 with the best record in school history.
"She was an awesome soccer player," said coach Alicia Lanham. "She was the first one to practice and the last one to leave and she was always asking what to do to improve."
She was an all-conference player as a midfielder and the team's captain as a senior.
"She was the first to win the ball, and she was not afraid to win the ball in the air," the coach explained. "It was hard to knock her down — she's a wrestler!"
Dooley thanked everyone for believing in her and pushing her to do her best.
"There are a lot of athletes," she added. "I never thought [the McMillan Award] would be me . . . my hard work has paid off."
"This is one of the biggest moments we've had," Rohrbach concluded.
