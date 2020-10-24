It took two days, thanks to a thunderstorm, but Terre Haute South senior Canaan Sellers had his high school career ended Saturday by Kush Anand of Fort Wayne Canterbury at the Indiana high school tennis singles tournament.
Sellers lost 6-2, 7-5 at Indianapolis North Central, his final set a back-and-forth quarterfinals struggle that ended his four-year all-state career.
Sellers finished with a 22-3 record as a senior and has committed to play next year at IUPUI.
Anand played a second match on Saturday, losing 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 to Petar Petrovic of Brownsburg. Petrovic and Ajay Mahentiran of Indianapolis North Central will play for the state singles championship at 1 p.m. Monday at Park Tudor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.