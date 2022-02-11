South's Sakbun advances to Saturday in girls 100

HALEY SAKBUN

Terre Haute South senior Haley Sakbun finished 14th in the 100-yard freestyle (51.99 seconds) and 20th in the 200 freestyle (11:54.55) during Friday’s preliminary round of the IHSAA girls swimming state finals at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis.

The Ball State-bound Sakbun will swim in the consolation finals of the 100 Saturday. That round will begin at 1 p.m.

Sakbun has qualified for the state finals all four years of her high school career.

