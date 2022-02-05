South's May, Sullivan's Gilbert earn regional wrestling titles

Terre Haute South led the local contingent of wrestlers advancing from the Bloomington South Regional on Saturday.
Seven Braves moved on to next Saturday's semistate at Ford Center in Evansville, including one regional champion, as South finished fourth overall in the regional. The team champion was Floyd Central, followed by Bloomington South, Tell City and South.
Other area team finishes include Terre Haute North (12th), Sullivan (13th), West Vigo (14th) and Northview (16th). The Patriots and Vikings each got two wrestlers to semistate.
One wrestler each from Sullivan and Northview advanced, including one champion.
South's regional champion was Harrison May in the 126-pound weight class.
May improved his season record to 27-5 as he pinned Floyd Central's Jacob Shackleford (1:07), beat Tell City's Kelby Glenn 7-3 and then bested New Albany's Paul King 5-3 in the title match.
Sullivan's Lane Gilbert was the other area champion at 120 pounds. Gilbert pinned Southridge's Jayden Fogle (1:37), beat Floyd Central's Vince Kessinger in a technical fall at 17-2 and then dropped Tell City's Brayden Lain 7-4 for the championship.
Gilbert is now 27-1 for the season.
Other advancing wrestlers included West Vigo's Torie Buchanan and South's Seth Brown at 113. They wrestled each other in the third-place match, won by Buchanan 2-0.
South had one runner-up finish as Nate Lommock finished second at 145. South's Coy Bender (112), A.J. Sauer (138) and Christian Verst (220) finished third. Brown and Alex Rose (182) advanced as fourth-place finishers.
The Patriots' two semistate participants will be Samuel Saunders (195) and Amar Gaffney (285). Both finished third in their weight classes.
West Vigo's other semistate participant is Brock Higgins, who finished fourth at 195.
Northview's Seth Cowden advanced at 120 as he won his third place match.
None of the area's wrestlers from South Vermillion or Parke Heritage at the competitive North Montgomery Regional were able to advance to the semistate.
