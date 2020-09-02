Even though Terre Haute South junior Courtney Jones attacked the volleyball so hard that she could have killed the coronavirus — almost — host Terre Haute North rallied from a 2-0 deficit to capture the coveted Spike trophy with a dramatic 21-25, 24-26, 25-19, 25-18, 15-6 triumph in Conference Indiana high school action Wednesday night.
“We’ve been focusing on mental toughness and it really showed tonight,” North coach Shelby Reed noted during the post-match celebration on the court. “It was really a team effort. It’s a team sport and it took a team to win tonight.”
“It’s a disappointing night for all of us,” coach Libbi Fougerousse said from the South perspective. “We weren’t connecting. Too many missed serves, as well as too many hitting and serve-receive errors.”
Oozing with momentum after shaking off South wins in the first two sets and tying the match at 2-2, the Patriots turned a 1-1 tie into an 8-1 lead in the fifth set after a duo kill by Chloe Southard and Ella Bell, another kill by Bell, a net violation, a kill by Ellie Staggs, another kill by Bell, a Southard service ace and a return into the net by South.
The visitors pulled within 12-6 on a Lilly Merk kill, but North closed out the match with a net return by South, a Southard-Braxton Shelton combo kill and a net violation by South to give the Patriots their first CI victory of the season.
In the first set, the Braves catapulted ahead 9-6 on a 4-0 run consisting of a Jones kill, a net violation by North and two Ashlyn Swan aces. Later in the same set, the 6-foot Jones went over the back of a teammate to register another one of her 23 kills to boost South’s advantage to 20-13 on its way to the four-point win.
It looked as if the Patriots would snatch the momentum in the second set instead of later. The home team jumped ahead 4-0 — with help from a pair of Shelton kills — 9-4, 12-6, 14-8, 20-14 and 22-15 before the visitors made a Herculean comeback.
With Merk serving after a South point, the Braves rattled off seven more points — including a dink and a hard kill by 6-2 Mikaila Sullivan — to complete an 8-0 run and seize a 23-22 lead. With the score later knotted at 24-24, a North net violation followed another Jones kill allowed the Braves to go up 2-0 in the match.
With the Patriots seemingly out of it, this was when they actually grabbed momentum by the horns and they never let it go.
North zoomed ahead 10-5 and 15-10 before the Braves sliced their deficits to 16-14 and 18-16. But a Shelton kill and a Carly Mason ace increased the home squad’s margin to 20-16 and it ended up winning by six points.
Still, South led in the match 2-1 ... but not for long.
Match 4 opened with a block by Staggs and two regular kills by Staggs, along with another Mason ace, as North shot ahead 4-0. Two Morgan Adams aces later helped the Patriots pad their cushion to 9-4. Although Fougerousse’s team pulled within 9-7, that was as close it got in the fourth match. North’s final point was a Bell kill that caromed wickedly off a South player.
“We didn’t play our game,” Fougerousse admitted while Reed celebrated with her players. “We have two practices before a tournament this weekend [at Barr-Reeve] and hopefully we will be back on our A-game. Credit goes to Terre Haute North. They executed and played with more fire.”
