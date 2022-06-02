A healthy representation of Wabash Valley athletes will compete in the IHSAA track and field state finals over the next two days at the Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex in Bloomington.
Girls will get their turn Friday, then the boys will take over Saturday. Start time both days is 3 p.m. Each meet will consist of 16 events.
Admission is $12 per person (except babies) both days. All tickets will be digital through mobile phones. More details about that, including the link, can be found on the ihsaa.org website.
All competition will be streamed live on IHSAAtv.org via pay-per-view for $10 per day.
Among Valley females participating in track events Friday are Terre Haute South senior Courtney Jones in the 100-meter dash (with a seed time of 12.53 seconds); West Vigo sophomore Kyarra DeGroote in the 100 (12.58) and 200 (25.52); West Vigo senior Corynn DeGroote in the 400 (59.04); Northview sophomore Ellia Hayes in the 800 (2:22.52) and 1,600 (5:13.33); Northview senior Micah Peals in the 1,600 (11:33.98); Northview sophomore Gnister Grant in the 800 (2:18.92); and North Central sophomore Kathryn Ison in the 100 hurdles (15.51).
More qualifiers include Linton sophomore Sophie Hale in the 100 hurdles (15.73); South's 4x100 relay team of sophomore Kylee McGuirk, senior Grace Krawiec, freshman Shalane Blakey and Jones (49.39); West Vigo's 4x400 relay team of C.DeGroote, freshman LaNiceon Holman, senior Maci Easton and K.DeGroote (4:03.04); and Northview's 4x800 relay team of junior Halle Miller, junior Katie Morrison, Hayes and Grant (9:38.48).
In the field events, there will be Terre Haute North freshman Emma Martin in the high jump (5 feet, 1 inch); Jones in the long jump (17-7.75); Linton freshman Becca Robbins in the discus (118-11); Clay City sophomore Megan Jackson in the discus (113-5); and North sophomore Cali Wuestefeld in the pole vault (9-6).
Not surprisingly, South coach Josh Lee is proud of Jones — Vigo County's 2022 McMillan Award winner for females — for qualifying in multiple events for the third time in three years of eligibility (remembering there was no season in 2020 because of COVID-19).
"As a freshman, Courtney competed individually in the 300 hurdles," Lee reminded the Tribune-Star. "As a junior, she competed [and medaled] in the 100 and the 300 hurdles.
"Clearly, she is a phenomenal talent and one that has been a huge part of the success of Terre Haute South track and field. She has worked very hard for all of her successes [in track and field and volleyball] and is deserving of earning the right to compete against the very best this Friday at the state championship. She has meant a ton to this program and her teammates [current and former] and coaches are excited to see her put a cap on a fantastic career."
Jones has signed to play volleyball for Lipscomb University in the fall.
Meanwhile, Lee also is fired up about the Braves' 4x100 relay foursome, which includes Jones.
"We are excited to see senior Grace Krawiec end her lone high school track season at the final meet of the year," he mentioned. "We are excited to see Kylee McGuirk lead off the relay for the second year in a row at the state championship. We are excited to see Shalane Blakey start a very promising track career by making it all the way to the state finals as a vital leg of the relay. All of these student-athletes, along with Courtney, have had a great spring and are ready to compete against the best in the state to attempt to move up from the 16 seed and continue to ascend to the top of our leader board Friday evening."
As for the boys on Saturday, there won't be quite as many Valley representatives as the girls Friday.
Among those who will give it a shot are Sullivan senior William Newby in the 100 (11.03) and 200 (22.17); Bloomfield senior Chris Royal in the 400 (52.31); Northview senior Nolan White in the 3,200 (9:31.07); South's 4x400 relay team of senior Carter Ellis, freshman Stephen Markle, senior Johnavon Rich and senior Eric Haworth (3:28.85); Northview's 4x800 relay team of sophomore Jcim Grant, sophomore Douglas Dillman, senior Stuart Bennett and White (8:00.97); Linton senior Drew Smith in the discus (157-10) and shot put (56-5); and North's Jesiah Richardson in the shot put (52-8.75).
