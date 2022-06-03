South's Courtney Jones scores in 3 state finals events

Courtney Jones wrapped up her outstanding high school sports career Friday at the high school girls state track and field championships, setting one school record and helping set another for Terre Haute South.
Jones had a career-best long jump of 18-feet-8.5, placing second by an inch and a quarter, and anchored South's 4x100 team that also included Kylee McGuirk, Grace Krawiec and Shalane Blakey that placed seventh. Jones was also ninth in the 100-meter dash.
Those three events gave South 12 team points and the 23rd spot in the team standings. Indianapolis North Central was the team state champion with 55 points, 15 ahead of runner-up Noblesville.
West Vigo's middle-distance runners and sprinters failed to score but still competed well, with Kyarra DeGroote placing 12th in the 200-meter dash and 26th in the 100, Corynn DeGroote placing 16th in the 400-meter dash with a career-best time, and the 4x400 team of Corynn DeGroote, LaNiceon Holman, Maci Easton and Kyarra DeGroote placing 15th.
Northview's distance runners checked in with Gnister Grant placing 14th and Halle Miller 26th in the 800; Micah Peals finishing 27th in the 3,200; and the 4x800 team of Miller, Katie Morrison, Ellie Hayes and Grant placing 19th.
Terre Haute North had two representatives in field events, with Emma Martin placing 19th in high jump and Cali Wuestefeld 21st in pole vault.
Linton's two representatives in the finals were freshman Becca Robbins, 14th in discus, and Sophie Hale, 26th in the 100-meter hurdles.
Kathryn Ison of North Central was 20th in the 100-meter hurdles and Clay City's Megan Jackson placed 18th in discus.
