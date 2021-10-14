The timing may have been as important as the production.
Facing a similarly winless high school football team last Friday night, Terre Haute South fell behind Southport early, only to be rescued by junior running back Josh Cottee's 251 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
That performance included an 80-yard scoring run that wiped out the early 7-0 deficit and two more scores that brought the Braves back from a 14-7 hole. His fourth touchdown, in the final seconds of the game, wrapped up a 34-21 win.
"We've been waiting for that from him all year," coach Tim Herrin said this week in looking back at Cottee's effort. "We've seen some spurts . . . but [last Friday] he had a lot of help. His teammates did a good job getting him to the second level, and he did the rest."
"It felt amazing. Everyone was happy," Cottee said of that performance. "It was very important. That was one of the games we had circled that we needed to get a win."
Cottee also agreed with his coach about getting a lot of help.
"I always have to thank the offensive line," he said, mentioning all those players by name. "It would be a disservice to South if I didn't thank them. There's no 250-yard game without them."
Cottee joked this week that he'd had some inspiration from the other end of town as well. The Braves watched film all week of Southport's loss to Terre Haute North a week earlier, and saw Patriot running back Damon Sturm gouge the Cardinals for 198 yards on the ground.
"I saw what Sturm did, and I had to one-up him," Cottee said with a smile.
Cottee is a three-year starter, but it's taken him awhile to get the bulk of the carries on the offensive side of the ball. That's because he's a three-year starter at outside linebacker, and because South had other options the past two seasons.
Allen Haire got the bulk of the carries when Cottee was a freshman — although Cottee still averaged almost nine yards per carry when he did get to play offense — and Cottee shared carries last season with Jacob Rutledge. Now he's still playing linebacker — but not necessarily full time.
"He's a three-year starter on defense, and now he's taken over [at running back]," Herrin said. "He's one of our top linebackers, but he's also getting 20 or 30 carries a game . . . there are times when he comes out [usually removed from the defense]."
Those 20 or 30 carries include the tough ones too, his coach said. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder has always been a breakaway threat, but he's needed for the tough yards too.
"Everybody knows he's getting the ball," Herrin said, "and he's done a phenomenal job getting first downs for us."
Cottee is also in the unusual position of taking handoffs from his nephew. Kyle Cottee is the sophomore quarterback for the Braves.
"Kyle and I played youth football together," Josh said. "It's like back-yard football when we're out there."
The older Cottee is disappointed his heroics last week resulted in just the first win for his team, but he's not discouraged.
"There have been a lot of games we could have won," he said, "but we're getting better every single week.
"We have two good games coming up [at Columbus North on Friday, and at home to second-ranked Decatur Central in sectional play Oct. 29]," Cottee continued, "but we're gonna go out and hit 'em in the mouth and see what happens. If we get there and the defense plays like it has been and the offense gets involved, it will be a ballgame."
Herrin is just happy Cottee is on his team.
"He shows up every day, he was elected captain by his teammates . . . and one of the best things is we're gonna have him again next year," the coach concluded.
