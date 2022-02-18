Visiting Southport never trailed in Conference Indiana high school basketball Friday night at Terre Haute South, although the Cardinals gave the host Braves plenty of chances to change that scenario.
But after South shot too poorly to take advantage of its opportunities in the first 20 minutes of the game, the Cardinals finally got untracked themselves and pulled away to a 63-46 victory in the Braves' homecoming game.
"If we made some shots? It was right there," coach Maynard Lewis said after the game.
South missed 15 of its 17 field goal attempts in the first quarter, and needed a fairly good fourth period to pull its shooting percentage above .300 for the game. Yet it was still a 34-30 game near the midpoint of the third quarter after a 3-pointer by Kyle Cottee.
But the Cardinals hit three 3-pointers before the end of the quarter, including a buzzer-beater by Keyon Miller, and took a 43-32 lead into the final period. Then A.J. Dancler, one of the state's more dangerous players for the last three seasons, came out of a game-long slump for 10 points in the fourth quarter as the visitors increased that spread to 56-37 and coasted home.
"The refs let us play, and we've got to be more physical," Lewis said afterward. "The times we did move the ball, we got great shots. It came down to the little things."
South's dismal first quarter led to just a 9-4 deficit, although Southport got the first five points of the second period for its first double-digit lead.
Amariyae Wilson had an 11-point second quarter for the Braves, however, and once the home team started making a few shots it got back in the game quickly. His 3-pointer with 1:50 left in the first half forged a 21-21 tie, and he scored with 10 seconds left for a 23-23 score. Unfortunately that gave the visitors time to get to the other end, from where Dancler beat the buzzer with his first 3-pointer of the game to put Southport up 26-23 at halftime.
The teams traded scores for awhile in the third quarter, with a lot of empty possessions interspersed. But Southport's late flurry -- two treys by Miller, one by Donte McDonald -- included the Cardinals' second consecutive buzzer-beater. So South trailed 43-32 in a game that would have been 37-32 without the two late shots.
"That was very unfortunate," Lewis said when reminded of those two shots. "[The Cardinals] hit shots in key moments."
Dancler led all scorers with 19 points and also had seven assists. Nickens Lemba had 18 points, a game-high eight assists and five blocked shots, and Keyon Miller scored 15 points with eight assists.
Amariyae Wilson had 14 points and Jude McCoskey 10 for South. Cottee added nine points and had seven rebounds, sharing team honors in that statistic with both Wilsons.
South actually had a healthy lead in the rebound category, but Lewis correctly pointed out the reason that stat was flawed.
"A lot of those were offensive rebounds we didn't convert," the coach said. "We missed a lot of layups."
There's no rest for the Braves, who play their final home game on Saturday night against Northview.
"We've got to come back tomorrow and be ready to go against another Valley team," Lewis said, "but there should be energy, and our guys will be ready."
SOUTHPORT (63) -- Dancler 7-18 1-1 19, Handlon 1-2 0-0 2, Lemba 8-12 2-4 18, K.Miller 6-8 0-0 15, McDonald 1-6 0-0 3, Percifield 1-1 0-0 2, Mickens 1-2 1-1 3, Turner 0-1 0-0 0, Lian 0-0 0-0 0, Brewer 0-0 0-0 0, C.Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Cousins 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 25-51 FG, 5-8 FT, 63 TP.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (46) -- Cottee 4-17 0-0 9, McCoskey 5-6 0-0 10, T.J.Wilson 1-6 2-2 4, A.Wilson 5-12 2-3 14, Baker 3-10 1-1 7, Mahurin 0-3 0-0 0, Rowe 1-5 0-0 2, Shouse 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-59 FG, 5-6 FT, 46 TP.
Southport=9==17=17=20=--=63
Terre Haute South=4=19=9=14=--=46
3-point shooting -- Southport 8-21 (Dancler 4-11, Miller 3-3, McDonald 1-6, Cousins 0-1), THS 3-17 (A.Wilson 2-5, Cottee 1-4, Mahurin 0-3, Baker 0-5). Total fouls -- Southport 12, THS 10. Fouled out -- none. Turnovers -- Southport 8, THS 12. Rebounds -- Southport 28 (Lemba 8), THS 42 (Cottee 7, T.J.Wilson 7, A.Wilson 7, Baker 6, Rowe 4, McCoskey 3, Mahurin 3, Shouse, Team 4). Assists -- Southport 18 (K.Miller 8, Dancler 7), THS 10 (Mahurin 4, A.Wilson 2, Baker 2, Cottee, T.J.Wilson). Steals -- Southport 5 (Handlon 3), THS 3 (Cottee, A.Wilson, Baker). Blocks -- Southport 7 (Lemba 5), THS 0.
JV -- Southport 40 (Jack Turner 15), Terre Haute South 30 (Treva Branch 11, Landon Wilkinson 11).
Next -- Terre Haute South (4-17, 0-5 Conference Indiana) hosts Northview on Saturday. Southport (11-11, 1-4) hosts Lawrence Central on Thursday.
