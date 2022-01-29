Terre Haute South's wrestling program seized its second sectional title in a row Saturday at Bloomington North after racking up 219.5 points, edging runner-up Owen Valley by 1.5.
The Braves benefited from the first-place finishes of senior Nate Lommock in the 145-pound weight class and senior Christian Verst in the 220-pound class. Lommock is now 27-3 for the season and Verst is 11-4.
Other sectional champions from the Wabash Valley were Sullivan junior Lane Gilbert at 120 and Terre Haute North senior Sammy Saunders at 195. A fourth-place finisher as a freshman and a third-place finisher as a sophomore in the last two IHSAA state finals, Gilbert improved his 2021-22 record to 21-1. Saunders boosted his mark to 32-2.
Runner-up finishes were chalked up by West Vigo senior Torie Buchanan at 113, Northview junior Seth Cowden at 120, Terre Haute South senior Harrison May at 126, Northview sophomore Tyler Lee at 145, Terre Haute South junior Jorge Franco at 160, Terre Haute North senior Nicholas Sconce at 170 and Terre Haute South junior Alex Rose at 182.
"Winning the sectional was one of our team goals for the season," Terre Haute South coach Gabe Cook told the Tribune-Star. "So we are grateful we were able to come in here healthy today and accomplish that. We were behind the entire day in team points, but our guys in the consolation bracket did a great job of keeping us in the hunt for a title."
Cook wasn't all that disappointed that the Braves produced "only" two individual champions Saturday because the top four in each weight class move on to the regional next Saturday at Bloomington South.
"I know at the end of the day we have a lot of disappointed wrestlers [because of others hoping to win their class]," Cook acknowledged. "But the great thing about the wrestling state tournament series is you can always bounce back and win the following week as long as you advance. We won’t be surprised if some of our guys win some rematches next week at regional."
In the first round of the 106 class Saturday, the Braves' Keagan Soaracino defeated Northview’s Charles Hamilton with a cross-face cradle. Soaracino advanced and fell to No. 1 seed Cameron Meier of Bloomington South. Meier then pinned Hayden Tipton of Terre Haute North in 3:51 on his way to the championship.
The 113 class was won by Indian Creek’s Jackson Heaston, who defeated female standout Buchannan 13-5 in the finale. Buchanan went 2-1 for the day, upping her record to 32-7.
"I have a lot of things to work on before [next] Saturday," Buchanan admitted. "I’m so happy to be able to go to the regional again [third time in four years]. My second match that I had today was probably my favorite match. I beat Seth Brown from Terre Haute South earlier in the season 1-0. Knowing that I was going to see him in the semifinals today, I knew it was going to be a good match. I got to my offense first and got the first takedown. I beat him 7-0 this time. Overall, I was very happy with how I wrestled today."
Gilbert has been having an outstanding season again and continued it with a sectional crown at 120. Gilbert pinned Cowden in the championship round. Before the championship, he had a win over Owen Valley in this sectional.
“We had 11 people make it out of [the] sectional today,” said Owen Valley coach Steven Spicer. “It’s the first time in school history we have done that, so I’m proud of that.”
May fared well the 126 class. May’s first victory came in the second round in a match against Indian Creek’s Hannah Seitzinger. In his next match, he pinned his Bloomington South opponent, Aidan Gann. The championship match for this class included May and Owen Valley’s Branson Weaver, the No. 2 seed entering the contest. Weaver won on a 10-4 decision.
Lommock knocked off the No. 1 seed at 145 in a 3-2 match in the semifinals. He ended up pinning Lee in the third period for the championship.
At 152, Owen Valley’s Logan Cain and Bloomington South’s Delaney Ruhlman dominated. Ruhlman came in as the No. 1 seed and Cain came in as the No. 2 seed. The two wrestlers faced each other in the championship, which led to a quick 0:42 pin from Ruhlman.
Bloomington North's Chase Hostetler went into the sectional as the No. 1 seed at 170. Hostetler pinned Owen Valley’s Aiden Miller in 1:40 and Indian Creek's Carson Volz in 0:15 with a half-nelson. He concluded his day with a championship victory over Sconce.
Owen Valley won the 182 class as Jerry McBee had an outstanding performance. In McBee’s first match, he executed a cradle on Bloomington North’s Landon Kelley. He then defeated Terre Haute North’s Logan Wenzel in 2:42. In the championship, he defeated Rose.
At 195, Saunders went into Saturday as the No. 1 seed and left as a sectional champion. He earned wins over Northview's Zachary Ferris and Terre Haute South's Mekhi Moore before defeating Eli Hinshaw of Owen Valley in the finale.
At 220, Verst got past Northview's Dalton Simmons, the No. 2 seed going into sectional. Verst ended up as the champion after an impressive 11-4 victory over Owen Valley’s Bryce Mills.
In the team scoring, besides Terre Haute South, representing the Valley were Terre Haute North (fourth with 125 points), Northview (fifth with 111), West Vigo (eighth with 69) and Sullivan (10th with 39.5).
Buchanan was willing to talk about West Vigo's performance as a whole Saturday.
"We have four moving on to the regional — Rylan Hendricks, Brock Higgins, Preston Montgomery and myself," she said. "The team wrestled very well today. We had six kids place in the top six. I’m very happy with how they all wrestled."
Southridge Sectional qualifiers will join the Bloomington North Sectional qualifiers at next weekend's regional.
