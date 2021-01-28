The Saturdays in which every move on the wrestling mat is crucial continue this week for coach Gabe Cook and the Terre Haute South High School wrestlers, who compete in the sectional at Bloomington North.
The Braves were second in the Conference Indiana meet two weeks ago by a two-point margin, after winning the conference tournament by an even closer score the previous season.
Now the Braves try to better their sectional showing a year ago, when they finished second by half a point, and the following Saturday will try to defend the first regional championship in school history. So every pin, every decision, every point is vital.
"Looking at the seeds, we're a little bit of an underdog," Cook said earlier this week. "But that makes it exciting."
Chief competition for Cook's team is traditional power Bloomington South, the other team in the battle for the last two Conference Indiana championships. But several other schools that may not be able to win the sectional title will have a major impact on which team does in what appears to be an exceptionally deep and balanced field of teams. Terre Haute North and West Vigo — which also had an excruciatingly close loss in the Western Indiana Conference — are at or near the top of that group.
Of the 11 schools competing Saturday, 10 have at least one top-seeded wrestler. West Vigo, with Johnathan Otte and Jarrell Sholar and 145 and 160 respectively, is one of the four teams with two top seeds and Bloomington South — with the unbeaten Ruhlman brothers, Delaney at 138 and Tristan at 220 — is another, along with Edgewood and Owen Valley.
South has just one top-seeded wrestler, Nick Casad at 195, with Tristan Ruhlman keeping the Braves' Joshua Howell — a 2019 state finalist — from being a top seed.
Other top seeds are North's Sammy Saunders at 170 and one each from Indian Creek, Northview (Seth Cowden at 113), Sullivan (unbeaten returning state finalist Lane Gilbert at 120) and Bloomington North, with Paoli the only team without one.
The Braves are deep, however. Howell, Christian Verst (285) and Nate Recknor (138) are seeded second and Nate Lommock (160) and Harrison May (126) are seeded third.
"The first round will be big for us," Cook said. "We have a lot of [fourth seeds and fifth seeds], and we hope to get all of those guys into the semis [which would also mean advancement to the regional]. Expectations are high."
"I feel like we can win the whole entire thing," Howell said at practice this week. "If we win every first-round match, we'll be sitting pretty."
Although he'll probably wrestle Tristan Ruhlman at every level of the tournament — and is looking for revenge against him — Howell feels ready to return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
"I'm confident in my wrestling," he said this week. "I don't wrestle like a lot of people. I like to attack a lot."
Likewise, Casad is out to prove his top seed was well earned.
"I'm feeling very confident," he said. "Every match I'll treat the same as any other match [and overlook no one].
Casad made his first trip to the semistate last year and wants to go even farther this time.
"My goal is to win the sectional, win the regional and win the semistate, then place well at the state," he said. "I have to be mentally prepared."
As a team, the Braves have lost four times this season: to Bloomington South, to Hamilton Southeastern on criteria (meaning the match score was tied) and to Franklin and Northridge at the recent Class 3A state tournament. No lightweights in that group, and in a season so affected by COVID-19 the Braves approach postseason competition with a full roster.
"It's been a new challenge every week," Cook noted while taking temperatures of his wrestlers as they entered the room, "trying to keep everybody healthy and competing."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.