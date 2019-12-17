The Terre Haute South high school wrestling team hosted West Vigo Tuesday evening, winning the contest in decisive fashion at 47-27.
South coach Gabe Cook knew that despite beating West Vigo last season, there are no given victories in Wabash Valley wrestling.
“We beat them last year but we didn’t have any of the same matchups. It felt like a completely different dual,” Cook said. “They have a lot of really good guys on that team (West Vigo) so this was a good win.”
South (8-0) wasted no time in acquiring a lead through the contest, garnering a 28-6 lead behind four pins in its first six matches. The pins for the Braves came from Nate Lommock, Nick Casad, Christian Verst and Josh Howell, while Brendon McPike added a 16-7 victory to add to the lead.
West Vigo (0-3) struggled to regain its footing in the contest, but received some help from sophomore Torie Buchanan. Buchanan managed to pull the Vikings within 28-12 after pinning Luke May in the 106 class.
After the setback, South continued to dictate the narrative of the contest with a 10-1 victory and a pin from Austin Woolston and Harrison May, respectively.
Two of the signature West Vigo wins of the night came consecutively, starting with Keith Holder pinning Alex Rose with 1:26 left in the third round of their 126 class. The two charged each other to open the match, flipping momentum constantly before Holder closed out the victory.
“What is awesome is that a lot of these kids have been wrestling together since they were five or six years old and the experience is good,” West Vigo coach Scott Rohrbach said. “We will dance with anybody and we will still battle and try to score regardless. We won’t step away from any challenge.”
Seth Rohrbach, a West Vigo senior, notched the other signature win, going toe-to-toe with Gabe Recknor in the 132 class. Rohrbach nearly pinned Recknor on several occasions, but the senior Brave held on to the end, dropping the match to Rohrbach 10-8.
The final match of the night fell between South senior Moses Hamm and West Vigo junior Jarrell Sholar in the 152 class. The two battled on their feet through a large part of the contest, interrupted several times by nose-bleeds, before Hamm closed out the South team victory with a 3-0 win over Sholar.
Hamm, who has posted a 9-2 varsity record through the season, believes that excellence is the standard for the Brave program.
“This is expected and we work hard every day. Props to West Vigo for competing, I just think that our team is better,” Hamm said.
“I think we are going to have a lot of guys going to semistate and state this year.”
