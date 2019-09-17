Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South's volleyball teams are remarkably even on paper. Neither the Patriots nor the Braves are flush with seniors. Both have a couple of threats at the net, but neither is deep. Both teams have inexperienced players playing varsity for the first time.
It shows in their overall records as both had nine losses entering their intra-city matchup at South on Tuesday.
So given how evenly-matched the Patriots and Braves are, how did South emerge with a 3-0 sweep? The margins that helped the Braves create and maintain their gap in the three sets were small, but impactful.
"We have a lot of consistency. We've been running the same lineup all season and the girls have been playing together," South coach Jessica Kent said. "They're getting better every year and they make smart choices."
For South, it's the first volleyball win over their rivals since 2015 and the first sweep in the annual regular season battle since 2008. For South's Michaela Cox, the lone senior on the Braves' squad, it felt good.
"It's really amazing to bring home the Spike to Terre Haute South. It's my senior year and we worked hard to be able to bring it back," Cox said. "Tonight was one of the best we've played all season."
Though it was a sweep, the margins were indeed small. The biggest lead either team had in any of the three sets was a brief six-point lead for South in the first and second sets and both came early. Most of all three sets were played within a point or two of another the whole way.
South's difference was likely its ability to create good offense via good setting and good enough defense. Libero Emma Hopper did a good job keeping the Braves steady in defense with 25 digs and Emma Fell added 23. Setter Jade Runyan had 39 assists, a big day for the sophomore who hadn't been a setter until this season.
"Jade had never set before this year. She has pretty hands and she's been a defensive specialist. I needed a setter and I thought she's an all-around good player. I worked with her over the summer and she loves the game," Kent said.
Courtney Jones (18 kills) and Cox (12 kills) took advantage of Runyan's service.
"Our passes were definitely on-point tonight. Hopper, Fell and Ashlyn Swan being able to pass up to the net and Jade being able to have good sets — we were able to kill after that," Cox said.
From first-year North coach Kelsey Patrick's point of view, the Patriots didn't have the communication necessary to replicate the rallies South was able to sustain. At only two points in the match were the Patriots able to score more than four points in a row.
"For us, the separation [in the match] was communication on the court. There were aspects of working together and trying to find ways to score against South. They held up their defensive end tonight," Patrick said. "We need to clean up our communication and our service."
South (8-9, 1-2) broke free in the first set with a good service run from Hopper and attacking from Jones as a 7-1 run made it 13-7. North, however, roared back to tie the set at 15 and would go on to knot it four more times. The Patriots, however, couldn't get over the top. South finally did with a kill by Cox and then another kill by Reagan Ealy to clinch the set.
The second set played out similarly. Neither team had more than a one-point lead until South led 13-10. The advantage was eventually pushed to 21-15. Again, North (7-10, 0-3) came back, pulling its deficit back to 21-19, but Cox had two kills in the final four points and a kill by Mikaila Sullivan at the net clinched a 25-20 win for the Braves.
The one thing Kent noticed through all of this? The Braves played with a lot of emotion. As it does for so many teams, that emotion was only fueled by the success on the scoreboard.
"This is the most passion I've seen out of this team all year. I've been wanting this out of them and haven't been able to quite get there until today," Kent said.
The third set was never separated by more than three points as both teams had that advantage early. South crept ahead 23-20 late, but the Patriots — fueled by a pair of service aces by Payton Ferency — took a 24-23 lead. South tied it via another Cox kill and then a pair of violations cost the Patriots the match — a rough way to finish a competitive set.
Madi Halls had 15 assists to lead the Patriots. Erika Funkhouser had 11 kills. Keely Davis had 10 digs.
"We need to start talking more, that's what I've been preaching. I have a really good set of 13 girls that are fantastic volleyball players, but we have to communicate on the floor and on the bench as well," Patrick said.
Kent hopes the first intracity victory for South in four years is a springboard.
"I'd love to carry this energy into the rest of the season. I haven't been able to get this energy out of these girls all year. So if we can carry this forward? They saw what they can do when they have the energy and passion it takes to win," Kent said.
North plays next as it hosts North Central on Thursday. South returns to action Saturday as it takes part in the Lafayette Jeff Invitational.
Terre Haute North=23=20=24
Terre Haute South=25=25=26
Highlights — For TH North, Keely Davis had 10 digs; Madi Halls had 15 assists, 5 digs; Victoria Elden had 9 assists; Erika Funkhouser had 11 kills; Braxton Shelton had 6 kills; Abigail Wright had 3 blocks; For TH South, Michaela Cox had 12 kills, 5 digs; Jade Runyan had 39 assists, 7 digs; Courtney Jones had 18 kills; Reagan Ealy had 11 digs, 10 kills; Emma Hopper had 25 digs; Emma Fell had 23 digs; Ashlyn Swan had 8 digs; Peighton Kennedy had 13 digs.
JV — TH North won 2-0.
Next — TH South (8-9, 1-2) plays at the Lafayette Jeff invite on Saturday; TH North (7-10, 0-3) hosts North Central on Thursday.
