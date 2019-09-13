The South Vermillion High School football team hosted Marshall, Illinois, on Friday night in a non-conference matchup, winning 40-34 in a thrilling contest that came down to the last second of play.
South Vermillion entered the game ready to draw first blood in the contest, as sophomore quarterback Anthony Garzolini connected with senior Eli Royal for an eight-yard touchdown with 5:39 left in the opening quarter. Marshall was quick to respond though, as just over three minutes later senior John Siverly broke loose for a 46-yard touchdown run, tying the game at 6-6.
Marshall struggled to contain Wildcat running back Anthonio Nieves through the game, as the junior continuously gashed the Lions’ defense. Nieves put South Vermillion back on top in the second quarter, bursting through the line of scrimmage for a 27-yard touchdown run.
The Lions were able to bully their way down the field on the ensuing drive, tying the game at 14-14 on a 15-yard run by senior Jacob Shaffner. Both teams continued to trade punches, with the opposing defenses unable to contain any offensive threat.
South Vermillion, which had stuck to its rushing attack through the majority of the first half, began to open its artillery up through the air as Garzolini found junior Thomas Brooks and Royal for multiple completions through the remainder of the second quarter. The change shifted the Marshall defense, which then opened up more holes for Nieves to attack, finding his way into the end zone on a 4-yard run to put South Vermillion up 21-14. Marshall responded again, this time using just one play to score on a 65-yard run by Shaffner with 2:55 on the clock.
The Wildcats took advantage of the time left, driving down the field to score on a 5-yard run by Nieves with 34 seconds remaining in the half, effectively giving South Vermillion a 29-22 advantage at halftime.
After several adjustments at halftime, both groups came out more aggressive defensively in the third quarter. With both teams coming up short throughout the period, South Vermillion put the only points of the quarter on the board on a 22-yard field goal from junior Luke Higgins.
The fourth quarter proved much more similar to the opening half, with the Lions cutting the deficit to 32-28 on an 18-yard pass from junior Luke Cook to junior Lance Rees with 8:46 left. Marshall forced South Vermillion to punt and marched down the field again, this time taking a 34-32 lead on a 19-yard pass from Cook to Shaffner with 2:19 remaining.
With time winding down, the South Vermillion offense exploded through the Lion secondary, capping their drive with a 10-yard run from Nieves to regain a 40-34 lead with 56 seconds on the clock.
Marshall used the two-minute drill effectively, driving into SV territory with six seconds left. Cook heaved a pass downfield to Shaffner, who found himself alone behind the Wildcat secondary. The pass fell into Shaffner’s hands, but he could not hold on as the ball fell incomplete.
South Vermillion 6 23 3 8 — 40
Marshall 6 16 0 12 — 34
SV – Royal 8 pass from Garzolini (kick failed), 5:39 1Q
M – Siverly 46 run (kick failed), 2:03 1Q
SV – Nieves 27 run (Brooks pass from Garzolini) ,11:25 2Q
M – Shaffner 15 run (Rees pass from Cook), 6:25 2Q
SV – Nieves 4 run (Higgins kick), 3:05 2Q
M – Shaffner 65 run (Rees pass from Cook), 2:55 2Q
SV – Nieves 5 run (Royal pass from Garzolini), 34.3 2Q
SV – FG Higgins 22, 2:05 3Q
M – Rees 18 pass from Cook (kick blocked), 8:46 4Q
M – Shaffner 19 pass from Cook (2-pt conv failed), 2:19 4Q
SV – Nieves 10 run (Royal pass from Cook), 56.8 4Q
SV M
First Downs 20 17
Rush.-Yds 36-225 29-160
Rec. Yds 132 203
C-A-I 10-16-0 21-26-0
Fumb./Lost 1-0 1-0
Punts/Yds 2-41.5 2-30.5
Pens./Yds 4-40 4-35
Individual statistics
Rushing – South Vermillion, Hawkins 4-29, Holland 4-17, Brooks 3-7, Nieves 25-177, Clay 1-(-5). Marshall, Shaffner 11-105, Siverly 15-93, Cook 3-16.
Passing – South Vermillion, Garzolini 10-16-90 Marshall: Cook 21-26-184
Receiving – South Vermillion, Royal 5-60, Brooks 5-44, Clay 2-16. Marshall, Rees 11-92, Shaffner 9-97, Patton 1-5.
Next – Marshall (1-2) plays again at Robinson next Friday. South Vermillion (3-1) plays at Sullivan that same night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.