The South Vermillion High School football team overcame a rocky start to its Class 2A sectional game against Cascade before finally winning 41-38 Friday night.
“This team is full of discipline and character and fight and they showed that tonight,” South Vermillion coach Greg Barrett said. “Tonight was about attrition and we kept hitting them and hitting them and we wore them down. I am so proud of these guys.”
South Vermillion (7-4) got out to a rocky start as the second play from scrimmage resulted in a mistimed snap that was recovered by Cascade on the nine-yard line. The Wildcat defense managed to hold the Cadets to a field goal before the South Vermillion offense marched down on a drive of its own.
The Wildcats were able to string together several strikes, ultimately ending the drive with a 20-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Anthony Garzolini to senior Eli Royal with 6:04 left in the first quarter.
Cascade (5-6) put themselves in good position on the ensuing kickoff return before continuing to gash the South Vermillion defense through the air. Several quick passes set the Cadets up inside the 10-yard line as Jason Mantooth reclaimed a 10-7 lead with an eight-yard touchdown run.
The Cadets continued to bully the Wildcat defensive unit across the field as Dylan Kottkamp found AJ Sanders on a 14-yard touchdown pass to extend the deficit to 17-7 with 6:58 remaining in the first half.
With time continuing to wind down before halftime, the Wildcats rallied behind the arm of Garzolini. The sophomore quarterback spread the ball around to Royal and junior Thomas Brooks, eventually catching the defense off guard with a handoff to junior Mason Holland who scampered up the middle for a five-yard touchdown with 3:07 left on the clock.
Not satisfied with just one touchdown before halftime, South Vermillion forced a Cascade punt with 1:56 on the clock. The Wildcats again turned to Royal who caught three passes on the two-minute drill drive, the last being a 19-yard touchdown pass with 29.7 seconds left to take a 21-17 lead at halftime.
Cascade exploded into the third quarter, beginning a 21-0 run by forcing a short punt as Sanders returned the kick for a 59-yard touchdown. On the next drive, Garzolini found Brooks over the top for a 54-yard completion to bring the Wildcats into the red zone. A strike over the middle from Garzolini was intercepted by Sanders who returned the pick 84-yards to put the Cadets up 31-21.
