South Vermillion splits baseball doubleheader at Danville

South Vermillion High School's baseball team racked up 18 runs Saturday, but the Wildcats had to settle for a hard-fought doubleheader split against host Danville on Saturday.
In the first game, each team scored twice in the seventh to force an 8-8 tie and extra innings. After two scoreless frames, Danville finally ended it with a bases-loaded, one-out single in the bottom of the 10th to win 9-8.
South Vermillion bounced back in Game 2, erupting for 10 runs in the first four innings and holding on to a 10-6 victory as Keegan Mackey went 3 for 4 with three runs scored, Caiden Santos went 3 for 5 with a double and Isaac Fortner went 2 for 4 with a two-run double in the third and three runs batted in total.
In the opener, Easton Terry was the Wildcats' most productive hitter with a pair of doubles and four RBIs.
"I think our team is starting to gel now," veteran South Vermillion coach Tim Terry told the Tribune-Star afterward. "We're play better than we were at the start of the season."
