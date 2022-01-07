South Vermillion rallies to upend Parke Heritage

The South Vermillion High School boys basketball team ended its two-game losing streak Friday night with a 44-41 victory over Parke Heritage.
The Wildcats took advantage of their home-court advantage — the game was played at the Clinton Recreation Center — as they used the crowd to their advantage the entire night.
Given that, going into the game, the Wildcats only averaged a point more than the Wolves. Parke Heritage averaged only two more rebounds than South Vermillion. It was not a surprise that the contest was as close as it was.
South Vermillion won despite the infusion of star Christian Johnson back into the Wolves’ lineup after missing most of the season with a torn meniscus.
South Vermillion got off to a good start, leading 10-9 at the first quarter break.
“We preached throwing that first punch and needing to respond,” said South Vermillion coach Shawn Nevill.
“We have had other games that we’ve been close and didn’t respond. We responded well tonight.”
The Wolves (6-5, 0-1) then capitalized after a Wildcat turnover with a Noble Johnson 3-pointer making the score 6-3 with 3:35 remaining in the first quarter. South Vermillion then tied the score up at six when Luke Bush scored a 3-pointer from deep with 3:30 remaining in the first quarter. The first quarter ended with South Vermillion leading 10-9.
The second quarter ended in exciting fashion. The two squads were tied at 14 when Christian Johnson hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer giving the Wolves a 17-14 lead going into halftime. Christian Johnson scored 10 at halftime while Uselman led South Vermillion with eight points.
“We were pleasantly pleased going into halftime,” said Parke Heritage coach Rich Schelsky.
Scoring opened in the third quarter when Renn Harper knocked down a pair of free throws making Parke Heritage’s lead 19-14 with 6:28 remaining.
The Wildcats responded with a Uselman 3-pointer cutting their deficit down 19-17. After Parke Heritage went on an 8-0 run, the Wolves found themselves leading 26-18 in the middle of the third quarter.
Colton Wallace put an end to the Wolves' run after scoring one free throw cutting South Vermillion’s deficit to 26-20 with 3:33 remaining in the third quarter.
A pair of technical fouls put the Wildcats’ Anthony Garzolini at the free-throw line for four shots. Garzolini scored all four of them which cut Parke Heritage’s lead to 26-24 with 3:08 remaining in the third.
Christian Johnson responded with a fast-break layup increasing the Wolves’ lead to 28-24 with 2:03 remaining in the third quarter. The third quarter concluded with Parke Heritage leading by 28-27.
With South Vermillion trailing 35-30, Noble Johnson scored on a turnover that led to a fast-break layup giving Parke Heritage a 37-30 lead with 4:01 remaining in the game.
South Vermillion responded with a Peyton Hawkins 3-pointer which made the score 37-33 with 3:27 remaining in the contest.
The Wildcats (6-8, 1-0) then went on a 14-4 run which gave them a 44-41 lead over Parke Heritage. The run consisted of numerous points scored by Uselman. He hit a pair of free throws that put them in the lead.
“The game ultimately came down to our lack of discipline and lack of being able to hit free throws,” Schelsky said.
“In games like this you must have discipline and be able to score on those free throws.”
On the other hand? Nevill was happy.
“We learned as a team that we have a lot of players that can help us win,” Nevill explained. “We had a lot of kids come off the bench an play their role well.”
South Vermillion next plays at Seeger on Saturday. Parke Heritage next hosts Covington next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.