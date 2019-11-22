The Terre Haute North and South Vermillion boys basketball teams got their first taste of preseason action Friday evening as the host Wildcats outscored the Patriots 54-41 in a scrimmage.
South Vermillion coach Shawn Nevill enjoyed the quick start and aggressiveness that he received throughout his lineup.
“I have been harping that we can’t just wait to get hit in the mouth before playing hard,” Nevill said. “We are going to come out and be intense and be aggressive on the court.”
South Vermillion began the game by pushing a fast tempo up the court, repeatedly looking to seniors Brice Gilman and Connor VanLannen for scoring opportunities. Despite forcing several Patriot turnovers, the Wildcats found themselves down 15-9 after a 3-point shot from North junior Dylan Ingle.
A deep basket from VanLannen pulled South Vermillion within a possession in the closing seconds of the period, making the first-quarter score 15-12.
The late VanLannen shot seemed to spur some momentum within the Wildcat team.
The Wildcats raced out to a 9-0 lead in the second quarter with Gilman pacing the group with five points. North managed to snap the run behind a shot from junior Ethan Knott with 6:59 left in the second quarter and cut the deficit to 9-5 after junior Caden Mason drilled a 3-point attempt. After the flurry of Patriot points, South Vermillion pieced together a 9-2 run to end the second period with an 18-7 advantage.
“We have a lot of new faces this season and we want to be able to gel here early in the season,” North coach Todd Woelfle said. “The mistakes we made tonight are all correctable and I am optimistic that we will continue to improve throughout the season.”
North entered the third quarter of the night with a reinvigorated energy, running ahead of South Vermillion 10-6. A stern defensive effort on the boards allowed the Patriots to hold second-chance opportunities for the Wildcats to a minimum, ultimately using that to outscore them 14-8 in the period. North senior Dalton Sturm led the team in rebounding through the contest with seven and believes that there is plenty of space for the group to improve.
“We hold ourselves to high expectations,” Sturm said. “There is a lot of room to get better and everyone has room to grow.”
The duo of VanLannen and Gilman exploded offensively in the final quarter of the scrimmage, aiding the Wildcats to a 14-0 run. North’s first points of the quarter came from Mason with 3:10 left on the clock. Patriot sophomore Jasiah Rainey hit a three-point shot from the top of the key for the final points of the night as South Vermillion won the fourth period 16-5. Gilman led the team with 15 points and seven rebounds while VanLannen scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds.
“We came out against North and it was a good experience to get us game ready next week,” Gilman said.
“We can be really good as a team and we didn’t shoot as well as we are capable of,” VanLannen said. “As long as we keep finding each other on the court and knocking down those shots we can be really good.”
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (41) – Johnson 0-2 2-2 2, Gauer 2-8 0-0 5, Knott 3-5 0-0 6, Bunch 1-3 0-0 2, Sturm 2-6 0-0 6, Ingle 2-3 0-0 5, Mason 2-9 0-0 5, Carpenter 1-2 0-0 2, McNeal 0-1 0-0 0, Crosley 0-3 0-0 0, Poore 0-1 0-0 0, Hankins 1-4 0-0 3, Rainey 1-3 0-0 3. 15-51 FG, 2-2 FT, 41 TP.
SOUTH VERMILLION (54) – VanLannen 5-14 0-0 13, Piper 3-5 0-0 6, Gilman 7-17 0-0 15, Cox 3-7 0-0 7, #32 2-3 0-0 4, Mullins 1-2 0-0 2, Allen 1-2 0-0 2, Royal 0-2 0-0 0, Uselman 1-2 0-0 3, Hawkins 0-0 0-0 0. 23-54 FG, 0-0 FT, 54 TP.
Terre Haute North 15 7 14 5 — 41
South Vermillion 12 18 8 16 — 54
3-point FG –THN 7-27 (Sturm 2-4, Gauer 1-6, Ingle 1-1, Mason 1-7, Hankins 1-2, Rainey 1-3), SV 6-24 (VanLannen 3-8, Gilman 1-8, Cox 1-3, Uselman 1-1); Rebounds – THN 35 (Sturm 7, Knott 5, Ingle 5, Hankins 5), SV 29 (Gilman 7, Piper 7, VanLannen 5); Steals – THN 7 (Knott 2, Sturm 2, Bunch 1, McNeal 1, Hankins 1), SV 8 (VanLannen 3, Gilman 2, Garzolini 2); Blocks – THN 0, SV 0.
Next – Terre Haute North opens its season at home against Mooresville on Wednesday. South Vermillion travels to Southmont on Tuesday.
