South Vermillion moved one step closer to a Wabash River Conference championship with a 25-15 victory over Seeger.
The Wildcats (7-1 overall and 6-0 in the WRC) won the battle of field position with a balanced offense and a tenacious defense.
“I was very excited with our defense,” said South Vermillion coach Greg Barrett. “They had some plays against us but we battled. They were all-in tonight.”
Seeger (5-2 overall, 3-1 in the WRC) managed 285 yards but the Patriots also turned the ball over three times –twice in the second half on interceptions.
“We have some things that we need to clean up from an execution standpoint,” said Seeger coach Herb King.
South Vermillion, which led the entire game, needed a big defensive series early in the fourth quarter.
Seeger had closed within 18-15 on a pair of touchdown runs from senior Khal Stephen.
The Patriots then stopped the Wildcats on a fourth-and-goal at their own 4. Momentum was definitely on Seeger’s side of the field.
But it didn’t last long.
The Wildcats forced a three-and-out and five plays later, South Vermillion had a 25-15 advantage on a 2-yard run from Antonio Nieves, who rushed for 105 yards.
“Antonio ran the ball hard and our line was blocking pretty good,” Barrett said.
South Vermillion can claim its first-ever outright conference title with a win next week against Attica.
“Being outright champs is something we have never done here. Four years ago we were co-champs but we want to take care of it outright,” Barrett said.
South Vermillion opened the game with a 6-play 66-yard drive. The Wildcats took a 6-0 lead on a 35-yatd pass from Anthony Garzolini to Thomas Brooks.
South Vermillion made it 12-0 on a 1-yard run by Antonio Nieves.
The score capped a 5-play 67-yard drive which included passes of 22, 27 and 17 yards by Garzolini who was 9 of 15 for 148 yards in the first half.
Seeger was held to 108 yards in the first half. Quarterback Owen Snedeker was 4 of 11 for 33 yards. Senior Jameson Sprague led the way on the ground with 61 yards on six carries.
