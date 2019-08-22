The way South Vermillion handled its controlled scrimmage against Terre Haute North in high school football last Friday is pretty good evidence that coach Greg Barrett is succeeding in his culture-changing mission.
The Wildcats, one of the smaller schools in Class 3A, battled their Class 5A visitors on even terms most of the time, giving the impression that last season's 3-7 record — after a 7-3 campaign the year before — was a blip on an otherwise upward trajectory.
"We were very close to 7-3 [again last year]," Barrett said recently. "We were ahead in every game [during the 2018 season] and we were young, so we have a lot of kids back. We have a great group of guys and a bunch of leaders."
Two Wildcats who stood out in a big way against North were sophomore quarterback Anthony Garzolini (6-foot-3, 165), a starter as a freshman who is "bigger and stronger," his coach says, and junior receiver/linebacker Joey Shew (6-3, 205), who caught three touchdown passes and was a thorn in the side of North's offense. "He led the [Wabash River Conference] in tackles," Barrett said of Shew.
Unavailable last week, and injured much of last season, junior Anthonio Nieves (5-8, 190) is a potentially outstanding running back; junior Thomas Brooks (5-10, 168) returns at linebacker and running back, and the entire offensive line returns: three-year starters Cam Meyer (6-1, 190) at center, Westley Peebles (5-10, 265) at right guard and Peyton Westfall (6-1, 260) at right tackle to go along with returning left guard Nate Andrews (6-2, 250, Sr.) and returning left tackle Aidan Kanouse (6-2, 245, Soph.).
Back on defense are ends Eli Royal (6-1, 204, Sr.), who also caught a touchdown pass last week, and Kadin McMahan (6-2, 205, Jr.); tackles Mason Holland (5-9, 187, Jr.), who is also a running back, and Austin Beckman (5-8, 210, Jr.); linebackers Dom Vera (6-1, 180, Sr.), who also had a TD reception, James Mancourt (5-8, 225, Soph.) and Sam Natale (5-6, 142, Jr.); safety Parker Crossley (5-11, 135, Sr.) and cornerback Hunter Hastings (6-2, 160, Sr.).
"We have a long way to go," Barrett cautioned. "There are a lot of good teams in our conference, and a lot of good coaches . . . but we have a lot of kids who have gelled really well together, and it's showing on the field."
