South Vermillion enters this year’s Classic as perhaps its most unpredictable team, if the weekend of Dec. 17-18 is an example.
The Wildcats got their first win over Terre Haute South in many years on that Friday, only to suffer a loss at previously winless Clay City the next night.
Here are five things to know about South Vermillion.
5. Who will it be this time? — South Vermillion’s all-time Classic team record isn’t very close to the top of the list. The Wildcats’ best finish was third in 2003, and they haven’t won more than one Classic game since the 2009 tournament, when they lost the consolation final on the last day.
What South Vermillion has had is players who rose to the occasion — at least once — under the bright lights. Its top scoring performance was a 35-pointer by Laren Russell in that 2003 season — a surprising performance that earned him a spot on the all-tournament team — and a 30-point game was turned in during the 2008 Classic by Patrick Harpenau, also a surprising outing.
The ultimate out-of-nowhere Classic performance by a Wildcat came in the 2017 tournament. Braden Kalber, the Wildcats’ 6-foot-10 center, did something that might never be surpassed in the tournament’s history when he blocked more shots than the Wildcats’ opponent (Robinson) made.
4. A star who wasn’t surprising — The second-best Classic scoring performance by a Wildcat was in 2001, when center Dana Scifres scored 33 against Cloverdale. Scifres made the all-Classic team in each of its first two years, becoming the first player to be named more than once.
Russell and Todd Byram both made the all-tournament team in 2003, Cole Milam did so in 2006, Andy Walsh was honored in 2009 and Kalber’s defensive performance earned him a spot in 2017.
3. Hey, Indiana foes — When South Vermillion played Terre Haute South and Clay City on Dec. 17 and 18, it gave the Wildcats a 50-50 split between Indiana and Illinois opponents.
South Vermillion opened its season at the North American Lighting Thanksgiving Tournament at Paris, beating the host Tigers and Georgetown-Ridge Farm and losing to Charleston and Mt. Zion.
2. We like tournaments — South Vermillion’s first two Indiana foes, on Dec. 3-4, were Parke Heritage and North Vermillion in the Banks of the Wabash Tournament.
So by the end of the Classic, it will have played 10 of its first 12 games — or possibly 9 of its first 11 — in a tournament setting.
1. Big three — Coach Shawn Nevill didn’t welcome many regulars back from last year’s team, but he did have a nice nucleus available in long-range shooters Anthony Garzolini and Lucas Uselman and playmaker Peyton Hawkins.
The fact that Hawkins is not a big scorer is ironic, considering his older sister Mallory is one of the top girls scorers in school history.
