SOUTH VERMILLION FB PREVIEW: Young Wildcats have at least one familiar name

Wabash River Conference high school football fans might get flustered the first few weeks of this season if they happen to hear the South Vermillion starting lineup announced over the public address system.
If the name "Garzolini" is announced as the Wildcats' quarterback, a lot of "I thought he graduated" murmurs might be heard.
Anthony Garzolini, for the benefit of those folks, has indeed graduated and is a member of the team at Indiana State after leading South Vermillion for four record-breaking years. Peyton Hawkins, his leading receiver and a top member of last season's secondary, is another of the seniors gone from last year's 4-6 season.
But there are some veterans back to go with a potentially great sophomore class (including quarterback Dom Garzolini) and coach Greg Barrett is ready to get things started.
"Practice is going good, and the workouts were great this summer," the coach said recently. "Up front is where we'll be the strongest, so there are lots of different things we can do offensively."
The Wildcats are a young team, but several of the seniors will play vital roles. Gus Shryock "will anchor our offensive and defensive lines," Barrett said, while Dalton Payton and Gabe Clay are back at running back and Ryan Straw returns as a linebacker ("he led the team in tackles last year," his coach said) and will also be playing tight end. Straw caught a touchdown pass from Dom Garzolini for South Vermillion's only jamboree score, in fact. Other seniors on the jamboree roster are Nathan Kruger, Bishop Mellinger and Tristan Benskin.
Benskin will play right tackle and defensive end, Barrett said, while Mellinger is a possibility at center. Other big linemen are juniors Aaron Kersey, Zack Hess and Carter Wood.
"We're big up front and we have good skilled kids," the coach said, "and defensively we have a lot coming back who started at some point."
Veterans among the 23-man sophomore group, Barrett added, include linebacker Alex Shryock, defensive backs Parker Weir and Aden Wallace and linebacker Dylan Hill.
The Wabash River Conference has rearranged its schedules this season so all the conference games are played the last seven weeks of the season.
South Vermillion's nonconference games are against longtime rivals, West Vigo on Friday and Sullivan in the annual Gold Helmet game the following week.
