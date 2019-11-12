The Terre Haute South High School girls basketball team outscored host West Vigo 39-26 in the second half to win its Tuesday evening matchup 69-52.
South has opened the season behind a self-defined team-first mentality, with new coach Will Staal pushing the mantra to his team.
“The days of South basketball being about just stopping one player are over,” Staal said. “These girls don’t care about who is the leading scorer or anything, they want to be on a team that wins.”
West Vigo kept pace with the Braves though the opening minutes, maintaining an early 7-6 lead behind five quick points from junior Kylee Stepp. A rigid South defense willed its way back to a 17-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. Stepp led West Vigo with 18 points, six rebounds and three steals.
The Vikings were not deterred in trailing early, tying the game up at 17-17 on a 6-0 run through the start of the second quarter. The Braves continued to push back as junior Zayda Hatfield maintained her presence in the paint, driving to the basket to help South retain a narrow 30-26 lead at halftime.
Terre Haute South entered the second half with a renewed energy as a flurry of baskets, including one from junior Paityn Shipley, pushed them to a 35-29 advantage. Shipley led the team with 16 points.
After opening up a 43-34 lead, the Vikings swung back as junior Zoe Boatman and Stepp hit two 3-point shots to lessen the gap to 44-40.
West Vigo entered the fourth quarter trailing 48-40 but was unable to cut any further into its deficit. The Terre Haute South defense smothered the offensive effort of West Vigo through the final eight minutes of regulation, outscoring the Vikings 21-12 to win the contest 69-52.
The rise of South sophomore Paige Baldwin has been a key factor in the team’s early success in the season, giving another threat for opposing defenses to honor. Baldwin scored 13 points to go along with 10 rebounds and four steals against the Vikings.
“I don’t know if I have ever seen someone grow as much in a few months as Paige,” Staal said. “I am so proud of her, I mean, what more can you ask for in a kid.”
After tearing her ACL her eighth-grade season at Honey Creek, the opportunity for Baldwin to join the ranks of varsity at Terre Haute South means a lot.
“It makes me really happy to be here,” Baldwin said. “We are all coming together as a team very well and bonding and it has helped us to play better this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.