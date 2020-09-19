Their ranking in the state poll has dipped to No. 19 and they've flown under the radar a little bit recently.
But the Terre Haute South Braves are still very much a presence in high school boys tennis, as they proved Saturday morning in their Conference Indiana finale against Southport.
Even if the weather had been warmer Saturday, the host team wouldn't have worked up much of a sweat in its 5-0 win. Canaan Sellers and the No. 2 doubles team of Walker Forsythe and Stephen Kallubhavi were in a race to get South's first point — the doubles team won by a minute or so, at the expense of several patches of skin lost by Forsythe while he saved a ball just before crashing into the fence — and Caleb Morris had clinched the match with South's third point in a little over 45 minutes.
The Braves won all 10 sets, dropping just five games in doing so, with Sellers and the Forsythe-Kallubhavi team not giving up any.
"We've had a few bumps in the road," said first-year coach Ethan Caldwell after the match. "We've had to adjust our doubles because of a couple of players having to quarantine."
South is almost certainly going to finish second in Conference Indiana thanks to a 3-2 loss to Columbus North. They could tie the Bull Dogs if Bloomington North beats Columbus this week but a) that's not likely to happen, and b) the head-to-head tiebreaker, if that's the deciding factor, would still go to the 13th-ranked Bull Dogs.
But the Braves, who finish their regular season on Thursday against West Vigo (Caldwell is hoping to pick up an additional match somewhere), still have tournament play to look forward to — maybe, if they take care of business long enough, even with a chance to avenge that defeat.
Of course there's another team hoping to avenge a defeat against South, and Caldwell has paid plenty of attention to Terre Haute North's recent lineup adjustments as both teams look toward sectional play in less than two weeks.
"Our three singles players have been strong the entire year," the coach said, "and I think we're getting the doubles teams to where they're trying to be skill-wise."
Terre Haute South 5, Southport 0
Singles — Canaan Sellers (THS) def. Micah Fishel 6-0, 6-0; Matthew Roberts (THS) def. Samuel Stone 6-0, 6-1; Caleb Morris (THS) def. Thang Chin 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles — Cam Faro-Jonathon Stadler (THS) def. Rakim Thang-Drew Youmans 6-0, 6-2; Walker Forsythe-Stephen Kallubhavi (THS) def. Tanner Engle-Sheldon Fox 6-0, 6-0.
JV — South 1, Southport 0.
Next — Terre Haute South (11-2) hosts West Vigo this Thursday.
