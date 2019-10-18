Determining which boys high school tennis team had the advantage during Friday afternoon's state quarterfinals match between sixth-ranked Terre Haute South and eighth-ranked Munster was a futile, if occasionally entertaining, pursuit.
But all good things must come to an end, and when the match was finally over it was the Braves who remained standing, winning a pair of three-set matches to prevail 3-2 at Center Grove
The final four teams play semifinal matches at 10 a.m. today at Indianapolis North Central, with South matched up against the fith-raked host team and its raucous crowd. North Central beat Zionsville 3-2 in the other match at Center Grove on Friday, while four unbeaten teams — Columbus North, Carmel, Westview and Evansville Reitz — met at Carmel to determine the other two semifinalists.
Whether spectators at Center Grove figured it would be the Braves or the Mustangs advancing depended on the exact moment they made their choice, but throughout the day it never took long for the climate of the match to change.
Munster led 3-2 after the first sets had been completed, and none of them had been particularly close.
A few minutes after that, South had early leads in the second sets of all three it had lost, although was trailing in one of the ones it had won. Only Canaan Sellers at No. 1 singles was being consistent, a good thing for the Braves.
No sooner had the Braves taken second-set leads in both doubles matches, however, the Mustang teams rallied with a vengeance. Both quickly went from 2-1 deficits to 5-2 leads, and the No. 1 Munster team made it five games in a row for the match's first point.
But then Sellers finished off his match to tie the score at 1-1, and the No. 2 doubles team of Aiden Fellows and Stephen Kallubhavi was rallying. With Caleb Morris on his way to a second-set win behind them, Fellows and Kallubhavi won three games in a row to tie their set at 5-5, then forced a tiebreaker after falling behind 6-5.
Despite having two set points in the tiebreaker, however, the South team gave up the last four points to lose, and Matthew Roberts had lost his second set at No. 2 singles. Now South trailed 2-1, with both Roberts and Morris needing to win their third sets.
At that point, South coach Jami Patterson figured her team was in good shape against the two remaining Munster players— both freshmen.
Having experienced juniors playing against ninth-graders "made a big difference," Patterson said afterward. "The two freshmen are both good, but I knew our players had an advantage. Both of them had played here [at Center Grove], and both had been in deciding matches, and the Munster kids hadn't."
Although, Patterson added, Morris had been 0-3 in his previous deciding matches.
Early in the two simultaneous matches, the Braves had the advantage. Roberts raced to a 4-0 lead and Morris, despite splitting his first six games, looked like the player who would prevail.
Then Roberts lost four games in a row, and — after having his opponent talking to himself earlier in the set — looked to be the one who was on the ropes.
No sweat. Roberts won his last two games, and three minutes later Morris won his third in a row to finish the match.
"Experience definitely helped," Morris said. "I got confidence after [winning] the second set. I gave everything I had, and I came out on top."
"He won his first deciding match in the biggest match he's ever played," Patterson said. "That just shows how far he's come."
Roberts, admitting a match with roller-coaster swings is not unusual for him, said, "I made some unforced errors in the second set, but I brought it back at the end."
In the last two games, with his team's season on the line, Roberts said, "I just had to run it down and fight for every point . . . this is all because of my coaches, Jami Patterson and Mike Reynolds. I couldn't do it without them."
South will play Indianapolis North Central on their home court at 10 a.m. today. North Central defeated Zionsville at Center Grove to advance. Three-time defending state champion Carmel and Columbus North advanced on the other side of the bracket. The winner of the South-North Central and Carmel-Columbus North matches will play for the IHSAA state championship at 2 p.m. at North Central.
"This was their goal: the final eight for sure, and then the final four," Patterson said of her team. "Now we have hope [to go even farther] . . . [today is] going to be a great experience."
Terre Haute South 3, Munster 2
Singles — Canaan Sellers (THS) def. Payton Specht 6-2, 6-1; Matthew Roberts (THS) def. Nikky Kondamuri 6-2, 2-6, 6-4; Caleb Morris (THS) def. Daniel Sroka 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles — Charlie Morton-Kathir Venkat (M) def. Seth Gage-Jacob Thacker 6-2, 6-3; D.J. Fesko-Joe Webster (M) def. Aiden Fellows-Stephen Kallubhavi 6-2, 7-6 (8-6).
Next — Terre Haute South (23-2) plays Indianapolis North Central at 10 a.m. today at North Central.
