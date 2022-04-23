High school track teams from Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South competed for the second time in five days Saturday on the Braves' track, although the addition of West Vigo added a little spice to the 2022 Vigo County Twilight meet.
South repeated its Tuesday victories over North, although both girls and boys scores were considerably closer. And although the Vikings placed third in both meets, they won more individual running events than either of their rivals.
The meet was also notable for which athletes didn't compete: South was without distance star Matt Gambill (illness) and multi-event star Courtney Jones (another commitment) and West Vigo competed without arguably its best female sprinter Dusty Welker (injury, expected back on a limited basis later this week) — although the sprinters the Vikings had left were pretty good too. North was at full strength at the start of the meet, but Dylan Zeck left early (religious reasons) and Ethan Adams became ill during the meet. Without Gambill, Zeck and Adams — among others — the boys 800 had just three competitors.
Double winners were West Vigo boys sprinter Eli Roach, South distance runner Kaya Tanner and North's versatile Cali Wuestefeld, who won pole vault and the 100 hurdles.
South won five other girls events — Shalane Blakey in the 100, Indi Nichols in shot put, Kaylee Miles in discus, Grace Krawiec in long jump and its 4x100 relay team of Kylee McGuirk, Krawiec, Blakey and Trinity Miranda. North's other three winners were Haylee Chumley in the 300 hurdles, Emma Martin in high jump and its 4x800 team of Alyse Thompson, Cammi VanGilder, Dru White and Natalie Hutts, while Viking wins in the girls meet were achieved by Kyarra DeGroote in the 200, Corynn DeGroote in the 400, Maci Easton in the 800 and the 4x400 team of the DeGroote sisters, Easton and LaNiceon Holman. Kyarra DeGroote's blistering anchor leg in the meet's last event — for the Viking team that went to the state finals a year ago — was one of its highlights.
Other West Vigo wins in the boys competition came from Carter Hemrich in the 400, Will Thomas in high hurdles, Griffin Akers in pole vault and Kaden Whitaker in discus. Winning for the Braves were Eric Haworth in the 800, Ethan Aidoo in the 3,200 and all three of its relay teams, while North victories were achieved by Zeck in the 1,600, Zach Collins in intermediate hurdles, Bryce Maxwell in high jump, Chris Owens in long jump and Jesiah Richardson in shot put.
"We were looking forward [to competing against North and South]," said Roach, also a 2021 state finalist. "We were excited to see them. We were looking to have a good time and I think we did. I think my times should have been a little quicker, but I'm happy with [the meet]."
"My mile time was a season best, but not a personal best," said Tanner. "My two-mile time was not a season best or a PR, but it's kind of hard to run against the clock by herself [she won the latter race by almost 29 seconds]."
"We had a lot of great individual performances," said West Vigo boys coach Bill Petscher, speaking for both Viking teams. "We want to continue to improve throughout the season, and I think we're on track."
"We're getting better," said North boys coach Aaron Gadberry, also speaking for both teams. "It was a nice night, we had fun . . . and we're finally getting healthier."
"Our girls side was a little depleted, for volleyball and some school things," said South coach Jon Lee in speaking for both teams. "We're lucky to have the depth to overcome that."
"I'm really excited to see how we perform by the end of the season," Tanner added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.