After going 24-7 and winning Conference Indiana in 2021, there's high expectations for Terre Haute South volleyball.
Very little that anyone saw on Monday in South's season-opener against Vincennes Lincoln would dampen those lofty ambitions. The Braves looked dominant in a 3-0 victory over the Alices.
South coach Brian Payne returned to the Braves sideline as head coach — he last led the Braves in a successful period from in the late 1990s and early 2000s — and while the victory represented a good start, he also knows expectations require South to be good straight away.
"Most of our kids play club, so I expect that out of them. I expect them to limit their unforced errors. That was the difference in [set] three, we had more of those," Payne said.
Indeed, the tightest set was third, won by South 25-21, but the first two sets were mostly error-free. The Braves won in those sets 25-9 and 25-12.
In set one, South's serving was extremely effective. The Braves had nine service aces, including five by Bella Holmes, and when South wasn't dealing aces, it was hitting the Alices hard at the net. Nine kills were recorded in the first set for the Braves, including three apiece from Shalane Blakey and Reagan Ealy.
"We've focused this summer on more aggressive serving. The serving as a whole was a lot better, but it's only been one match. I don't know how to gauge that based on one match," Payne said.
In set two, Lilly Meek had three kills to start the set on her way to 11 kills. Vincennes Lincoln's offense couldn't get into gear, only scoring consecutive points three times as South scored 10 of the final 13 points to cruise to a 2-0 lead.
The third set was tougher. The unforced errors South had barely committed in the first two sets bunched up in the third set and the Alices, who hadn't led in the match at all in the first two sets, enjoyed an early 9-5 lead.
With the Alices up 17-14, the Braves would begin to track them down. Five straight points, four served by Syndi Weber helped South take a 20-17 lead. South would go on to score 11 of the last 15 points to clinch the victory.
Vincennes Lincoln=9=12=21
Terre Haute South=25=25=25
Highlights — For TH South, Mia Loyd had 16 assists, Lilly Meek had 11 kills, Shalane Blakey had 9 kills, Bella Holmes had six aces, Reagan Ealy had five kills.
Next — TH South (1-0) plays at Owen Valley on Wednesday.
